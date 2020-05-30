Considered one of the cult favorites, ‘Clueless’ is the kind of film that influenced the culture, the slang, as well as the fashion of its times. The central character in the film is Cher, a clever and rich girl, who might seem dumb on the outside, but one round of verbal sparring with her will tell you just how witty she is. Phrases like “as if”, “kind of a Baldwin”, “snob and a half” and “full-on Monet” gave new meaning to the conversations between teenagers.

Another fabulous thing about the film, apart from its costumes, is the location. Amy Heckerling’s ‘Clueless’ paints the picture of a high-school that you’d want to be a part of, even if just to watch Cher’s antics from a distance. If you want to know where the movie was shot, here’s the answer.

Clueless Filming Locations

This modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Emma’ takes the viewers to Beverly Hills, where a girl named Cher indulges in her hobby of making the lives of people around her better. The film transports the audience from the beautiful countrysides of Highbury to the modern locales of California, flipping the story on several occasions, due to its setting. Los Angeles serves as the primary filming location for ‘Clueless’. Several neighborhoods around the city feature prominently in the film.

Los Angeles, California

‘Clueless’ presents a very colorful and fashionable picture of the world that Cher lives in. The setting is of Beverly Hills and that’s where most of the shooting took place.

The filming of the scenes with Cher’s house took place in 5148 Louise Ave, Encino. She attends Bronson Alcott High School. Occidental College at 1600 Campus Road in Eagle Rock subbed for Cher’s alma mater. All the scenes with the campus, the tennis court, the classrooms and the cafeteria have been filmed here. A part of the shooting also took place at Ulysses S. Grant High School at 13000 Oxnard Street in Van Nuys.

Weird Director Spotlight: #AmyHeckerling (director of #Clueless) Amy Heckerling studied Film and TV at New York… Posted by Keep Cinema Weird on Thursday, April 16, 2020

In one of their conversations, Josh tells Cher that the only direction in her life is “towards the mall”. The filming of all the shopping mall scenes in the film took place at the Westside Pavilion in 10800 West Pico Boulevard.

Cher’s best friend is Dionne Davenport. The scenes featuring her house were filmed at 705 North Sierra Drive in Beverly Hills. Another house to feature in one of the important scenes in the film is where the party takes place. These scenes were filmed at 16401 Knollwood Drive in Granada Hills. The skateboarding scenes were filmed at Shoreline Village on 407 Shoreline Village Drive, Long Beach.

One of the most hilarious scenes of the film is where Cher is mugged. According to the film, the incident takes place in Sun Valley. In reality, the scene was filmed at the Circus Liquor on 5600 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood. Additional filming locations include Witch’s House on 516 N. Walden Drive, Beverly Hills; Weingart Gallery, Bird Road; Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks; and Rodeo Drive Steps on 150 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills.

Read More: Movies Like Clueless