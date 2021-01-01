The martial arts action drama, ‘Cobra Kai,’ is a streaming television series from ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise. It is set 34 years after the 1984 All-Valley Karate tournament seen in the original film, where tables have turned for Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso have been rivals for a long time, and the series revolves around the dynamics between the two and their students.

The show originally premiered on May 2, 2018, on YouTube Premium. Seeing the response it received, Netflix acquired the series in June 2020. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the series enjoys a massive fan following, even becoming the most-watched series on Netflix as of August 2020. It comes as no surprise that the fans cannot wait to see what’s next for the smash hit show, which begs the question: is there a fourth season? Let’s find out!

Cobra Kai Season 4 Release Date

‘Cobra Kai’ season 3 premiered on January 1, 2021, on Netflix. Season 3 comprises ten episodes with a running time of 22-36 minutes each.

As far as season 4 is concerned, we have some good news. The series was renewed for season 4 in October 2020, much ahead of its season 3 release. Fans would be delighted to know that season 4 is already in the works. The writers of the show have finished the screenplay for season 4, which is due to commence production early in 2021, possibly in January. Replying to a fan, Hurwitz also said that he believes that season 4 will come out “roughly a year after season 3.” This means that we can expect ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 to release early in 2022.

Planning for early 2021. Most productions have been overwhelmingly safe. But we’ll see how things are looking after the New Year. Hopefully we can get the numbers under control. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix https://t.co/HWEiwGdyFJ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) November 28, 2020

Cobra Kai Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The series revolves around the two main characters Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Other central characters are Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha (Mary Mouser), Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), and Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Other cast members in the series include Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz), Diora Baird (Shannon Keene), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony LaRusso), Randee Heller (Lucille LaRusso), Peyton List (Tory Nichols), Nathaniel Oh (Nathaniel), and Paul Walter Hauser (Raymond “Stingray”). For season 4, almost all the main cast members will return to play their respective roles, with possibly a few exceptions. We will also see more of Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver) as his character seems to take prominence in season 4. There may also be some more additions.

Cobra Kai Season 4 Plot: What can it be about?

Season 3 sees some significant developments in the characters and the storyline. Ali resurfaces into the lives of Johnny and Daniel, which surprisingly ends up bringing them closer. Talking things out with her helped both of them put things in perspective and get closure from their respective relationships with her. Johnny and Daniel take a major step when they decide to merge Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate. The students at Cobra Kai start to see Kreese’s intentions more clearly and realize that while Johnny truly cared for them, Kreese’s only goal is to win. Even Eli, who has a strong inclination for violence, is unhappy with the way things are going and ultimately switches sides. We also get a glimpse of Kreese’s past from his days in the army, which explains the person he is.

Things between Kreese and the duo- Johnny and Daniel, escalate to such a point that they decide to settle the matter with a tournament, where the losing side must close down their dojo. The end of the episode sees Kreese making a call to an old friend and the co-founder of Cobra Kai, Terry Silver! As the fans of the franchise may know, introducing Silver to this mix of people can only mean one thing- more drama.

In season 4, we may see Silver taking center stage. What will transpire between Robby, Johnny, and Daniel will also become more apparent, considering Robby is Johnny’s son and Daniel’s former student who has chosen to side with Kreese. The upcoming season will show what’s in store for Cobra Kai and the other two dojos. Although Miguel is recovering from his injuries, will he be able to get back in form? Several series have incorporated COVID-19 in their storyline, but that is not going to be the case for ‘Cobra Kai.’ In October 2020, Hurwitz stated that although the filming process is affected by the pandemic, the storyline will not incorporate it.

