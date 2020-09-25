Coffey Anderson is well known in country music circles for his numerous works. He grew up in the small town of Bangs, Texas but doesn’t come from a musically inclined family. Coffey felt drawn to the music and borrowed a guitar from his girlfriend’s dad. When he learned the chords and practiced vocals in his dorm room, people would come and listen, which was Coffey’s first taste of having an audience. Since then, there has been looking back for the talented performer.

Now, Coffey appears in ‘Country-ish’ the music reality series. As we learn even more about his personal life, you might be wondering how much Anderson is worth. We have got you covered right here.

How Did Coffey Anderson Make His Money?

Coffey has always been confident of his potential, so when the big labels refused to sign him, he made his own YouTube channel. Thanks to a combination of music, comedy, and his sparkling personality, Anderson managed to expand the number of subscribers on his channel, gaining the attention of several important people. He also started editing his videos, making albums, and booking shows.

Anderson enjoys a degree of following on social media and has sold around 1,000,000 tracks on iTunes. Apart from that, Coffey is constantly touring, performing at big concerts like Rodeo Houston, and meeting high profile people like the President of the United States. But, the man also maintains a common touch by performing in fairs, faith-based, and private events.

Coffey has also appeared in commercials for Disney, Taco Bell, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. He’s also cemented his place among notable musicians performing today since his last full-length release gained prominence on the iTunes charts.

Coffey Anderson Net Worth

It is clear that Coffey is an accomplished man, and as of 2020, his net worth stands at around $2 million. While this might not be much when compared to what celebrity musicians make, one has to take into account the fact that Coffey isn’t signed by any major label. He’s an independent artist, which makes his achievements quite impressive.

Notably, we don’t know much about his assets that contribute to his net worth, but most of Anderson’s earnings come from his music career. That is not to say the man hasn’t branched out. You can also see him in talk shows like ‘Home & Family.’ Coffey has also become familiar to many due to his appearance in NBC’s ‘Nashville Star,’ and he even tried his hand at ‘American Idol‘ in Season 2, but only made it as far as the Hollywood round. Thus, Anderson’s music has seen him through, helping him amass an impressive amount of money.

Now, he has turned his focus to reality television, and with a series like ‘Country-ish,’ he is poised to make it big. After all, the show’s popularity is sure to catapult him into fame, which will make his music more accessible to others, improving his career dramatically. Coffey could be looking at filled coffers in the near future.

