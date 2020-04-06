Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima participated in 90 Day Fiance season 6. After getting to know each other via a dating website, Colt Johnson flew all the way from Las Vegas to Mexico to meet Larissa (originally from Minas Gerais, Brazil) for the first time. Colt spent just five days with her in Mexico and then another six in Rio de Janeiro before he proposed to her.

Deciding to start a life together, Larissa, the mom of two, moved to Las Vegas to be with Colt. On their reality-TV journey, they entertained their audiences with their different equations with family members and gave us a look into their plans for the future. Though they got married as the series progressed, you might be wondering what they’re up to now. So, we’re here with the update for you.

Are Colt and Larissa Still Together?

The answer is no. Even though Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima were in love at the time, and got married in the summer of 2018, their marriage didn’t last long. Having had a rocky relationship from the beginning, Colt and Larissa fought more than they got along. Constantly arguing over finances and family issues, they never could see eye-to-eye.

Larissa never got along with Colt’s mother Debbie either – who he lives with along with their three cats – and quarreled with her quite a lot as well. But it was the three different incidents of domestic violence from Larissa towards Colt and his family that made him file for a divorce in January 2019, just a few months after they got married.

Where Are They Now?

Since the divorce was finalized in April of 2019, both parties appear to have moved on and have no hard feelings towards each other. Larissa found herself dating Eric Nicolas just a month after Colt filed for divorce, but unfortunately, that relationship didn’t work out for her either. She had a very public breakup with him in September of 2019 that led her to admit that Eric was a rebound for her following Colt and that she needed to heal herself before she could pursue any other relationship.

Larissa even apologized for all that she had done to Colt and Debbie and closed the chapter of their relationship in a new year’s Instagram post on her currently private account writing: “Big mistakes were made, and for my part, I’m sorry. I have paid for my mistakes by the law with compliance of the court, but I am sorry with my soul for my part in the break up of the family.”

Colt is getting on with his life too. Though he is still living with and taking care of his mother, he is also focusing on himself and his career as a computer programmer. In terms of his romantic relationships succeeding Larissa, Colt briefly dated Jess Caroline, another native Brazilian, in June 2019. But due to reasons unknown, they broke up a few months later as well.

Nothing is for sure, but rumors do claim that Larissa is friends with Colt’s ex-girlfriend, Jess, and even introduced her to her current boyfriend. Although the couple that initially made their public appearance on ’90 Day Fiance’ could not make things with each other last and are currently single, Colt and Larissa genuinely seem to wish each other well with no bad blood involved.

Read More: Are Alexei and Loren from ’90 Day Fiance’ Still Together?