The family drama, ‘Council of Dads,’ has managed to strike a chord with the viewers because of its vulnerable and relatable characters and emotionally driven narrative. In the latest episode, titled ‘Who Do You Wanna Be?’, Robin makes a bold move to keep the family afloat after Scott’s passing. She decides to sell off the Crab Shack. This doesn’t sit well with the kids, but she is helpless as Scott’s death has affected the family emotionally as well as financially.

Robin also removes her wedding ring as a first step to moving on. Anthony decides to keep managing the shack, and now he has someone to make his work hours interesting, the daughter of the new owner, Margot. Meanwhile, Larry’s daughter Lauren shares her resentment towards her father for ruining their relationship because of alcoholism. Oliver, on the other hand, has been overlooking his duties as a husband and father for the sake of Scott’s family. In case you are wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., Council of Dads episode 4? Well, we are here to help you with that.

Council of Dads Episode 4 Release Date

‘Council of Dads’ episode 4 will release on May 14, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

Where to Watch Council of Dads Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the ‘Council of Dads’ episode 4 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘Council of Dads’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also stream the episodes on Sling TV.

Council of Dads Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Sixth Stage.’

In the episode, we can expect Robin to give a deeper thought about moving on after Scott’s death. She needs someone to understand and comfort her, and it’s good that she is looking for a romantic connection. Scott would want that for her. But can it be Scott’s best friend, Anthony? I mean, the two share a great camaraderie, and Anthony is well-liked by the kids too, but is that enough for her to take a leap?

Meanwhile, romantic sparks might fly between Anthony and Gladwell Restaurant Group’s executive manager, Margot. So, it will be interesting to see how the whole arc plays out in the upcoming episode. Also, the kids might hold some hard feelings against their mother for selling the Crab Shack, which is packed with many childhood memories with their father.

Robin might have to make them understand that she needs to gather funds for her children’s education and other needs. Elsewhere, Luly and Evan might invest their loan money in a risky venture. Larry might face up to his past and work towards building a better future with his new family, the Perrys. Oliver might have to step up for his family to avoid losing them.

Check out the promo below!

