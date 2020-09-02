This week’s episode of ‘Counting On’ is called ‘Meet Gracie Duggar’. What happens is, John David steps up from his bachelor tag and progresses straight to becoming a dad! He gears up to welcome his first child by making a video for Abbie. Abbie goes into labor but then, it is revealed that it is a false alarm. After laboring for a night, she and John meet their daughter. Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 10th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 10 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 10 Spoilers

The 10th part is called ‘From Snow to Sand’ and its official synopsis, as per TLC, goes as follows: “Jinger and Jeremy take advantage of all California has to offer when they take friends on a snow-to-sand adventure. Back in Arkansas, the guys throw John a Dad-chelor party to welcome him to fatherhood. Then, Joy and Austin share exciting news.”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 9 Recap:

John is fully prepped up for his first child and gets busy making a video for Abbie and the upcoming baby. Abbie is two weeks away from her due date and is always tired. Most of the time, she is seen taking naps. John interviews her for the video but she does not know what he is up to. The excited dad-to-be visits Joe and Kendra to add them to the video. John then meets up with his parents and includes all of the clips in the home-made movie.

John returns home to give Abbie a pedicure and decides that they will call both their mums during delivery. Finally, one day, at 2.30 am, Abbie starts getting contractions. They call their mothers and also ring up the hospital. Abbie is hoping for normal delivery. Once the fam reaches the ER, Abbie discovers that she was facing an instance of false labor. They go back home.

The next morning, John and Abbie’s arrive at the couple’s house since the contractions have returned and they are apart by 4-8 minutes. The entire fam reaches the hospital. Abbie is admitted. The doctors decide to ease Abbie’s labor by giving her Pitocin and an epidural. Finally, a new baby girl Gracie makes her way to the world!

