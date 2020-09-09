This week’s episode of ‘Counting On’ is called ‘From Snow to Sand’. What happens is, Jinger and Jeremy decide to explore the beauty of California by organizing a snow-to-sand adventure for their friends. In Arkansas, the men plan a ‘Dad-chelor’ party for John to welcome him to fatherhood. Meanwhile, Joy and Austin have a piece of surprising news in store. Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 11th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 11 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 11 Spoilers

The 11th part is called ‘Jana’s Secret Garden’ and its official synopsis, as per TLC, goes as follows: “Jana does so much for the family that they want to surprise her with something she’s wanted for a long time; John, Abbie and baby Gracie keep Jana distracted in Tennessee while the rest of the family hustles to pull off this big surprise. ”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 10 Recap:

Jinger and Jeremy invite their friends to L.A. and they decide to show how California can change from sand to snow in a single day. At Jessa and Ben’s place, Joe and Ben plan some boys’ time for John since the latter has just entered fatherhood. They come up with a bunch of ideas for some fun games and wait for John. They spend a good while cracking dad jokes. Jinger, Jeremy, their daughter, and friends reach a mountain. As they tube on snow and take turns to fly down, Jinger exhibits his speed prowess. Next, they head out to try their hands at alpine sledding. John reaches his party and all the men play a diaper hoops game. Justin wins and later, they have a meal of steaks.

Jeremy, Jinger, Felicity, and the gang, land on Venice Beach. The couples converse about how their vacations have changed since the onset of parenthood. Later, Jeremy and James attempt to fly a kite, which is difficult since there is no wind. Austin and Joy are excited to share what they are expecting. Toward the end, the entire fan gets together in a field across the house. John flies his helicopter over everyone and then drops pink confetti to announce the gender of the newest arrival. Yes, it is a girl and the family is excited that now they will have 18 grandkids!

