This week’s episode of ‘Counting On’ is called ‘Jana’s Secret Garden’. What happens is, the family wants to make Jana happy since she always does so much for everyone. They plan to surprise her with something she had dreamt of for a long time. John, Abbie, and baby Gracie keep Jana busy in Tennessee while the rest of the fam prepares for the big reveal. Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 12th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 12 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 12 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers

The 12th part is called ‘JA Quarantine Courtship’ and its official synopsis, as per TLC, goes as follows: “The Duggars adjust to a new normal during the pandemic as they get creative celebrating Abbie’s birthday from a safe distance. Jinger and Jeremy take over a family video chat to share the happy news. ”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 11 Recap:

All the ladies from the Duggar clan, accompanied by their kids, decide to get together at Jessa’s home. The women get busy with a lactation cookie recipe and decide to make natural baby soap. Jessa is excited to try out the soap-making method, outlined by Kendra. The entire group sits down for some conversations and finally, click a picture while sitting on the couch.

Jana, Abbie, and John reach Tennessee for a short vacation. They want to keep Jana occupied since the fam is planning to build a greenhouse to surprise Jana. The men get into a few arguments while planning how to design the garden. Michelle and the others decorate pots. Eventually, the greenhouse is ready and it looks really good.

The next day, Jana is expected to reach sometime later. The guys get to work so as to finish off the remaining bits of the greenhouse. The women and the kids bring some of their plants and pots out to the greenhouse. Finally, John, Abbie, and Jana reach home and are a bit surprised to see no one there. But when they head outside, Jana is pleasantly shocked by an elaborate display of balloons, a food table, and a greenhouse. She cries with happiness. Everyone is satisfied that she looks so happy. Jana expresses how she is lucky to be loved and cared for.

