The kids are all grown up! Yes, ‘Counting On’ revolves around the oldest Duggar children as they embark on their individual journeys as adults. The reality show, which is currently in its 11th outing, sees Jill and Derick Dillard returning home from Central America and readjusting to living in Arkansas. Jess and Ben wait for their second child while Jinger navigates her relationship with Jeremy and her daughter. Yes, a lot of developments are in store for fans in the current installment. And the premiere episode (that landed on July 7, 2020) has already set the tone for the next weeks, which promises to be packed with major milestones. Read on if you wish to know more about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 2 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET. The upcoming episode is called ‘Beverly Hills Duggars’ and its official synopsis reads as follows: “Jana and Jinger hit up Beverly Hills for some shopping but quickly get some sticker shock when Jinger falls in love with a pricey jacket; in Arkansas, the girls enjoy a mom’s day in.”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 1 Recap:

In season 11’s quarantine-centric premiere, we witness how the Duggars cope up with the highly contagious Covid-19 pandemic. The fam gets the news of the first coronavirus case in Northern Arkansas. Eventually and quite quickly, the virus spreads to other states as well and the Duggars try their best to adapt to the new normal. Jessa and Ben live on curbside grocery pickup and struggle to get a place in the slots, which fill up extremely fast. Finally, Jessa needs to go to the store herself to buy some essentials for their home.

Jinger’s young daughter does not understand what’s going on and all she wants to do is to play with her dad Jeremy. But Jeremy cannot spare so much time since he is busy with his online classes and stays almost the whole day in his makeshift office. Hence, Jinger tries her best to keep the toddler occupied. Michelle is homeschooling her grandchildren and making DIY wipes. But the traditional family dinner has to be canceled due to social distancing orders.

Abbie, who is a nurse, decides to wait out the situation since she has a small child and does not want her husband or baby to get infected. The fam also faces issues in finding masks as they are getting sold out in no time. Therefore, they need to stick to makeshift masks. Joe and Kendra are looking forward to welcoming their second baby while Joy is expecting as well. But Joy delivers a stillborn child which takes a severe toll on her mental health.

