Following an eventful quarantine special premiere, ‘Counting On’ returned this week with its second episode. Most of the storyline revolves around the expecting mothers and as you must have already figured out, this season will deal a lot with babies. Now, the show is all set to drop its third part. Read on if you wish to know more about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 3 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET. The upcoming episode is called ‘A Duggar Bachelor Pad’ and its official synopsis reads as follows: “Jessa and Ben go on their first road trip with three kids, hoping they don’t lose any kids along the way! Some of the Duggars go to the Bahamas to help after a hurricane. Jed and Jere show off their bachelor pad!”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 2 Recap:

Episode 2 sees Josiah and John David attending a Lamaze class with their other halves. The girls are still in the early stage of their pregnancy journeys and are expecting their first child. Since the couples have no idea what to expect, the classes help them in getting prepared. Since the instructor, Theresa is a family friend, the pairs are comfortable with her. She had previously guided their other siblings through their pregnancies. Theresa knows how to help first-time parents and Josiah and John are also instructed on how to be with their wives during this tough phase. They are additionally given a lesson on empathy, asked to sport fake bellies, and guided to navigate while resembling an expecting mom.

The guys are also induced with artificial labor pain through a machine. They cannot bear the pain after some time and explain that it feels like being electrocuted. Abbie and Lauren are excited about their pregnancy and are satisfied after the class. Josiah and John’s sisters also lend their support. The guys, their brothers, and their brothers-in-law get together to organize an event in honor of the ladies. It is planned like a Mother’s Day surprise where the men arrange a Spa Day. They also decorate the house and the women are delighted seeing all the efforts put in to make them feel special. While the ladies enjoy their time off, the guys spend some time watching the kids. This is when they realize how it is so difficult to be a full-time caretaker. The episode finally wraps up with the men thanking the wives for being with them and making their lives so much easier.

