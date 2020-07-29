This week, we had a fairly entertaining episode from ‘Counting On’. The 4th episode sees the Duggars participating in a family contest to find out which members are the most competitive. We will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 5th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 5 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Baby Girl for Joe & Kendra’ and its official synopsis gives us more insights into what the next week entails: “Jeremy takes a skateboarding lesson with ex-pro skateboarder Brian Sumner. Will he learn to shred or play it safe? Later, Kendra goes into labor. As contractions intensify quickly, her birth team worries that her doctor might not arrive in time.”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 4 Recap:

Episode 4 sees the fam heading to the corn maze. Michelle gets an idea and comes up with a plan to put together a family fun competition called the Duggar Dash. Duggar Dash is a race that takes place all over the town. Michelle stays back to keep an eye on the younger kids. Only the children over 10 years are allowed to partake in the contest, which takes place in teams. After picking the different team members, the first task is announced — it is to participate in a mystery food eating contest.

The teams are also needed to pick representatives and then proceed to play musical chairs — replaced by color squares. The squares point to the food items: cricket tacos, escargot, tatter tots casserole, and Haggis. Ben emerges as the winner in the first challenge and eats the escargot. His Yellow Team proceeds to the next round. Jim Bob finishes last with the cricket tacos. Austin and Joy and their team are in second place while Ben and Jessa’s team are held back for a bathroom break. The Green Team takes the lead.

The second challenge requires the players to pick colors and wear the same shades. The clothes need to be purchased within a meager budget of 5 dollars. The Green Team manages to stay within the budget and the Blue Team now lands in the third place. The Red Team is in last. The third challenge is to finish climbing the wall and the Green Team maintains the lead position. The Blue and Yellow teams are competing for second place but the Blue Team wins. The fourth challenge is Duggar math and this time, the Yellow Team takes the lead and wins the competition, followed by the Green Team.

Read More: Where is Counting On Filmed?