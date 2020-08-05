This week, ‘Counting On’ brought in some new changes in the lives of the Duggars. While Jeremy decides to take a skateboarding lesson with ex-pro skateboarder Brian Sumner, Kendra goes into labor. However, as her contractions intensify, the fam gets increasingly worried as the doctor has not arrived yet. Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 6th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 6 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Beautiful Miracle’ and its official synopsis gives us more insights into what the next week entails: “Lauren goes into labor 11 days before her due date. After a long and painful labor with this one, she and Josiah can’t wait to meet their rainbow baby.”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 5 Recap:

Episode 5 starts off right after episode 4 when Kendra starts having contractions during the Duggar Dash. Kendra going into labor is not a surprise since her due date is almost around the corner. The activities of the game have only sped up the process. Kendra and Joe get ready to welcome their baby daughter. However, Kendra’s contractions prove to be a false alarm but the entire fam reaches the couple’s home to make it ready for the new infant.

Not long after, Kendra starts to experience even more contractions. She is five days ahead of her due date. On the other hand, Jinger and Jeremy’s daughter Felicity is learning to skateboard. This makes Jeremy wish that it would be good to have some idea about the sport. He contacts his friend who is a professional skateboarder. After some lessons, Jeremy is able to learn the game quite easily.

Kendra and Joe wait until she is in labor to go to the hospital. But when they reach, her doctor is not available. But soon, Kendra’s water breaks and Joe informs her mum. Finally, Kendra cannot wait further for the doctor and delivers her baby daughter. The baby’s name is Addison Renee and she weighs around eight pounds at birth. This is a welcome bit of news since the fam had been expecting her to weigh only around six founds. Now that Addison is perfectly healthy and not too small or delicate, the couple has nothing to worry about!

Read More: Where is Counting On Filmed?