This week, ‘Counting On’ brought in some new changes in the lives of the Duggars. While Jeremy decides to take a skateboarding lesson with ex-pro skateboarder Brian Sumner, Kendra goes into labor. However, as her contractions intensify, the fam gets increasingly worried as the doctor has not arrived yet. Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 6th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 7 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Highs and Lows’ and its official synopsis gives us more insights into what the next week entails: “Jinger and Jeremy share the sad news that they have miscarried their baby. In Arkansas, Ben has second thoughts as he undergoes eye surgery. Later, Jeremy throws Jinger a surprise party filled with some unexpected guests and a special gift.”

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 6 Recap:

Episode 6 starts off with Josiah’s wife Lauren going into labor. She is a couple of days early when she first started to experience contractions. Lauren is expecting for the first time and she does not have much of an idea on how to tackle the whole pregnancy journey. Hence, she seeks the advice of her friends and family. They ask her to wait until she is in active labor before going into the hospital. Lauren does not wish to give birth at home as she had suffered a miscarriage earlier.

Lauren enters the hospital a little earlier than planned. She is four to five centimeters when she goes in. When Lauren’s contractions get closer, the doctors decide to start the process. She had earlier confirmed that she wants a natural birth. But since her baby is in an awkward position and she needs to endure a lot of pain, Lauren opts for epidural instead. But her labor continues for 2 whole days. At the forty-third hour, the doctor asks her to start pushing, and finally, she welcomes a healthy little girl. Her name is Bella.

Bella is later visited at the hospital by her grandparents. Later, Jinger and Jeremy announce that they are pregnant with their second child. Jessa then remarks that Jinger’s baby will be the eighteenth grandchild for her parents. However, Jinger gets cramps later that same day. And eventually, she receives an unfortunate bit of news.

