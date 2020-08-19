This week, in ‘Counting On’, we follow Jinger and Jeremy as they break the heartrending news that Jinger has gone through a miscarriage. In Arkansas, Ben is skeptical as he gets ready to undergo eye surgery. On the other hand, in a later scene, Jeremy does something beautiful to cheer up Jinger. Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 8th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 8 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Best Duggar Christmas Pageant Ever’ and its official synopsis gives us more insights into what the next week entails: “It’s Christmas with the Duggars! Jana and Jessa organize a Christmas pageant, and the whole family pitches in to pull it off – including Jim Bob, who has a very special role. In LA, Jinger and Jeremy cut down their first live Christmas tree together.”

Counting On Season 11 Episode 7 Recap:

Episode 7 starts off with Jinger and Jeremy discovering that they have suffered a miscarriage. They break the sad news before the family who needs time to heal. For now, Jinger decides to focus on her older child Felicity. Jeremy had been planning a surprise birthday party for Jinger and he decides to go ahead with it after the miscarriage as he wants to appreciate his wife. He believes that she needs to be happy for a while. After all, she has gone through a lot in the past couple of days.

Jeremy goes ahead with the party when his wife is at her photography class. He even asks her to wear a new dress as he says that they will go out for dinner. So, Jinger unknowingly is getting ready for her own party. She is pleasantly surprised when she sees everyone at her party. She is 26 now and on this day, she gets the chance to meet her siblings, her friends, and her parents. Jessa’s husband Ben has Lasik surgery so that he won’t be needing glasses any longer. But finally, the operation is a success and Ben is quite happy with the outcome. Now, he can wear shades anytime he wants. After the party, Jinger talks face to face with her family about her loss.

