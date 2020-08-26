This week’s episode of ‘Counting On’ is called ‘The Best Duggar Christmas Pageant Ever’. Here, we see the Duggars celebrating Christmas. Jana and Jessa organize a Christmas pageant, and the whole family helps them in pulling off the event. On the other hand, in LA, Jinger and Jeremy show off their first live Christmas tree! Well, we will get to the entire details of the latest part in our recap section. Now, you should know that the show is all set to drop its 9th part. Read on if you wish to gather more insights about the next episode from the series.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Counting On’ Season 11 Episode 9 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, on TLC at 8 p.m. ET. The ninth part is called ‘Meet Gracie Duggar’.

Where to Watch Counting On Season 11 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘Counting On’ season 11 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Additional live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Counting On Season 11 Episode 8 Recap:

The Duggar clan gets together to celebrate their second annual Duggar Family Ugly Sweater Party. In fact, the family decides to turn the traditional event into a competition, which is broken down into several parts. And Justin wins the Ugly Sweater contest! Next, the Duggar kids say that they want to put on a Christmas pageant. Here, we have contenders for baby Jesus and we see the Duggar siblings clicking photos of the grandkids. Jessa is the one taking the photos. But since babies do not stay still for photos, there is a lot of bribery at work.

Jinger and Jeremy are currently in LA and they have purchased their first live Christmas tree together. They usually buy fake trees but this time, they go to a farm and cut down the tree themselves. Back at the family home, Jeremiah is chosen to be the narrator because he is the loudest. A play is happening! And Jim Bon enacts the character of a donkey since he anyways carries the kids on his back all the time.

Spurgeon is given the role of Angel Gabriel but when he sees that the animals are getting snacks, he says that he wants to play an animal as well. However, finally, the pageant is a big hit. Everyone enjoys it and multiple babies end up as Baby Jesus. So everyone gets a part in the play. The fam then makes big family collages, showcasing all the members. This is a wonderful gift for Jim Bob and Michelle. They love the surprise and also hear another bit of news. Abbie has gone into labor and she is early by one week. This means another baby is on the way!

