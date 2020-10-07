Craig Carton is a former radio show host who rose to unprecedented levels of popularity in the mid to late 1990s and continued being immensely popular throughout the 2000s and 2010s until he got arrested by the FBI for running a Ponzi scheme in September 2017. Carton’s radio persona is brash and loudmouthed, ripping into sports personalities and athletes and playing humorous pranks on unsuspecting callers. In contrast, his actual personality is known to be warm and kind, a fact attested by his former co-workers in the HBO documentary ‘Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth.’

Born in January 1969 in New Rochelle, New York, Carton was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome in his teenage years. In June 2013, Carton started the Tic Toc Stop Foundation, which helps the people who live with Tourette Syndrome. In 2019, he revealed that he was the victim of multiple sexual abuse instances as a child. He went to college at Syracuse University and got a degree in broadcast journalism, graduating in 1991. Carton separated from his wife Kim (with whom he shares four children) in 2018, after he was convicted and sentenced to more than three years in jail. Curious to know more about his career and current net worth? We have got all the information for you right here.

How Did Craig Carton Make His Money?

Right out of college, Carton started working in radio broadcast in 1991 and got his first radio job at WGR Radio in Buffalo, New York. From there, he moved to WWWE (Newsradio WTAM 1100) in Cleveland, Ohio, when he got a better offer in 1992, and then on to 610-WIP in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1993. He started out being a weekend radio show host but quickly got the morning slots due to pulling in great ratings. From there, Carton moved to Denver, Colorado, to work at KKFN 950 AM, hosting a morning show called ‘The Fan,’ which made him the highest-rated radio host in the station’s history at that time.

In 2000, Carton moved to New York City and became a “Sports Guy” on the WNEW-FM. Within a couple of years, Carton moved on to being a “Jersey Guy” on New Jersey 101.5. He stayed there for five years before bagging the prime morning show slot at WFAN station, co-hosting a show called “Boomer and Carton” with former NFL player Boomer Esiason. This was in 2007, and Carton stayed there for ten years, till his arrest by the FBI in 2017. Carton, along with co-host Esiason, took the show to new heights, raking in huge ratings throughout its run. At this time, Carton’s annual salary was $2 million.

Sadly, unbeknownst to his colleagues, Carton had gotten addicted to gambling and was spending large amounts of time and money at casinos in Atlantic City, eventually incurring staggering debts. To pay off those debts, he got involved in a fraudulent ticket resale business, peddling non-existent concert tickets and duping investors for an alleged $5.6 million. He was caught by the FBI for multiple counts of securities fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to jail for three years plus three years of probation. Additionally, Carton was ordered by the court to pay restitution of $4.8 million.

Craig Carton Net Worth

Carton’s estimated net worth as of 2020 is at a steep negative, standing at -$4 million. Due to his gambling debts and court-ordered restitution, Carton’s wealth, that he had accumulated over 25 years, depleted almost all at once. He was released from prison in June 2020 and has plans of going back to the radio someday. According to the HBO documentary, in which Carton himself provides narration, he has learned his lesson and is ready to start afresh, with his gambling days well behind him. We wish him well for the future.

