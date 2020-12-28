‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ is an American-Australian documentary reality television series that first premiered on October 28, 2018, on Animal Planet. Filmed in various locations of Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, the second season of the docuseries was released in October 2019. The premise revolves around the Irwin family, who tend to animals at the Australia Zoo. Developed as an ode to the famous crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, the show has managed to reach the hearts of viewers globally. And with season 2 concluding, fans want to know when will ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Season 3 release. Let’s get on with it answering this question.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 3 Release Date:

‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Season 2 premiered on October 8, 2019, on Animal Planet. After airing for 12 episodes, it concluded on December 14, 2019. On May 28, 2020, the show was renewed for its third season, which was slated to drop in late 2020. However, the release date has been pushed back, most likely, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our best guess is that ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Season 3 will most likely premiere sometime in early 2021.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 3 Cast: Who Can be in it?

The series centers around the family of the former Australian zookeeper as well as a conservationist, Steve Irwin. He was known as “The Crocodile Hunter” while he was still alive. The main cast comprises his immediate family — Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, and Robert Irwin. Terri (Steve’s wife) who lives adjacent to the tiger enclosure with her children is more cautious and protective of her kids. Robert and Bindi are Steve’s kids. In the next edition, the entire Irwin clan will make their respective comebacks on tv screens.

What Can Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 3 be About?

The family of Steve Irwin resides and works daily at the Australia Zoo. The series films the Irwin family who have decided to take care of all the zoo animals and their families. Balancing both is not as easy as it seems. They have to cross every obstacle and face many challenges to follow in their ancestors’ footsteps. The camera also films their struggles that crop up while taking care of the animals who need 24/7 protection.

Steve’s son Robert wants to continue his father’s legacy. In season 1, he arrives at the zoo to feed a croc named Graham. Robert had taken tough training under Steve Irwin’s best friend named Wes to handle Graham who is a huge crocodile at the Zoo’s popular Crocoseum. The Irwin family prepare sedatives for Hunter, a blind Sumatran tiger who has to be taken for his annual eye check-up. The zookeepers take Scarlett, a young giraffe for a road trip and to reunite with her family and kind in South Australia.

In another episode, the Irwin family goes on a family adventure to South Africa. Bindi learns new ways of the Black Mambas anti-poaching squad whereas Terri rescues a wild leopard. The Irwin family then welcomes a new baby giraffe given birth by Rosie. Robert runs into a wild python that has entered another animal’s territory. Terri helps the zookeepers catch Chief, a Tasmanian devil.

Season 2 begins with an equal dose of daily challenges at the zoo, setting off with Robert relocating the most aggressive croc Bosco and swimming with a reticulated python. Then the fam releases three baby kangaroos and an emu in the wild while vaccinating a baby rhino. Robert also learns the know-how of handling rattlesnakes and Terri offers a helping hand in the birth of a new baby rhino. Season 3 will continue to chronicle the momentous challenges faced by the Irwins in their zoo.

