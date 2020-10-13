‘The Masked Singer’ is such a unique singing show, and not just because celebrities perform from behind a mask. It is also the countless conversations and debates that follow a performance that really makes the show stand out. So, with Group B playoffs right around the corner, we felt it was only natural to activate our inner detective and guess who Crocodile could be.

Clues About Crocodile

In the clues videos, the first thing we see is a lagoon. Motifs of nature are rampant in the beginning, and he even states that it was natural selection that made him choose his costume. This choice also makes sense since he says that he is happiest when in water. Plus, we now know that he grew up in Hollywood and was always surrounded by instability.

He also states that Crocodile’s get a bad rep, but personally, he is very sensitive on the inside and just wants to be loved. The images we see in the video are a water slide and a fancy restaurant (presumably in Hollywood) that serves Crocodile a pineapple with fish inside it, topped with the Italian flag. There is also a rainbow. A river that is surrounded by Vegas-like establishments concludes the video.

Guesses About Crocodile

The panelists made some great guesses as to who Crocodile could be. Ken Jeong went with John Hamm, Nicole Scherzinger went with Nick Lachey, and Robin Thicke felt it was Jenny McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg. Initially, it seemed that the Pussycat Dolls singer could be right. However, we scoured the internet to verify the clues, and our search led us somewhere else.

It seems that Crocodile can actually be Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys. The tropical theme of the clues video could be pointing to his upbringing in Florida, where his mother had enrolled him in various singing lessons. Moreover, he had quite a troubled childhood, especially since his parents had a very volatile relationship. His friends were also into drugs or in prison while Nick was growing up. So, he naturally had to grow a thick skin.

When he was just 12-years-old, Nick auditioned for Disney’s ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ and the Backstreet Boys, and we all know how that worked out. Evidently, he has been in the industry since a very young age. Although we’re not too sure about what the scene at the restaurant is referring to, there is one thing we know for sure. In 2016, the iconic boyband started an exclusive headlining residency at Planet Hollywood, ‘Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.’ This also checks off the Vegas connection.

A couple days later, any Masked Singer fans? Well, the only one I have a guess on is Crocodile. Basing it solely on vocals…Nick Carter is my guess. Well, also some of the movements he did are Nick movements. The clues went out the window once he hit a certain part of the song — Foxy_Ro_Ro (@_fauxypal) October 2, 2020

Crocodile sang Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life,’ and many people felt that even though he had modified his voice to sound more like the rockstar, the performance itself reminded them a lot of Nick Carter. This is something we’d have to agree with as well. But we can only find out the truth when the singer finally lifts the mask.

