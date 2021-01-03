Most of us know what fan service is all about. If you don’t, then you better look it up first. Now when I say sexual anime, you’re probably thinking of hentai but there is a difference between the two. Hentai, to put it simply, is just porn and nothing more than that whereas Ecchi is more of an anime with bold sexual themes although its main plot may not exactly be about sex. So here we’ve made a list of the sexiest Ecchi shows that you can find on Crunchyroll. For obvious reasons, you may be a little reluctant to agree that you actually like them but you just can’t deny that these raunchy shows are entertaining as hell. Here’s the list of top adult anime on Crunchyroll:

18. Recently, My Sister is Unusual (2014)

Incest is one sub-genre that has been quite prominent in the world of Ecchi anime. Japanese anime creators have always taken a keen interest in the idea of “forbidden love” and have been able to portray it in the most twisted and indirect ways to abide by the laws. Once you know that this anime is about incestuous relationships, its title ‘Recently, My Sister is Unusual’ becomes quite self-explanatory. Most Ecchi lovers will surely have a good time watching it but for others, it is better to stay away from it as it lacks a well-written story and also has the most generic characters you’ll ever see.

17. High School DxD (2012-)

The words “high school” in the title itself are enough for you to assume that ‘High School DxD‘ is again just another one of those typical teenage dilemma anime shows. While that may hold true to a certain extent, the reason why it is so damn popular is because of how it is able to make the whole experience quite relatable. Fan service moments can often be annoying and unnecessary in most shows but ‘High School DxD‘ uses these to its advantage by perfectly pacing them throughout its runtime. There are a whole lot of adult anime shows that you can watch on Crunchyroll if you solely expect them to have a sexy appeal. But if you want something more out of these anime, then ‘High School DxD’ should be your go-to show.

16. Yosuga no Sora (2010)

In the beginning, ‘Yosuga no Sora‘ comes off as an anime that only fulfills your guilty pleasures but as soon as its story kicks off, it surprises you with the amount of depth it contains. The main protagonist of the show ends up having sex with multiple girls which almost makes this one a borderline hentai anime. But what saves it from being porn is the backstories that lead up to every single act of sex. Hentai or not, if you’re looking for sexy anime with a streak of emotions and drama, ‘Yosuga no Sora‘ might just be the perfect show for you.

15. So, I Can’t Play H (2012-)

If you’re a hardcore ‘High School DxD’ fan and you’re looking for a very similar anime that has unmatched nudity, an extremely perverted protagonist and a freakishly voluptuous goddess-like female lead, then look no further. While ‘So, I Can’t Play H‘ may not be that great of a show, if you focus only on its characters and the story, it can be really entertaining.

14. Prison School (2015)

In the beginning, ‘Prison School‘ can give you the wrong idea with its graphic depictions of disturbing fan service. Anyone who hates nudity in anime will be turned off by the first few episodes itself. But even then, I would not only recommend this show to someone who’s into Ecchi but to anyone who is even slightly familiar with the weirdness of the world of anime. What starts off as a quest of perversion of four young high school boys soon turns into a hilarious mystery that keeps you at the edge of your seat at all times.

13. To Love Ru Darkness (2012-)

‘To Love-Ru Darkness‘ is an anime that is considered to be Ecchi not just because of its obvious fan service, but also because of how amazingly it adapts its source material. Even if you’re not exactly into sexy adult anime shows, you should give this one a shot as it has tiny bits of all genres from shounen to romance to even sci-fi. It is funny and has some heartwarming moments too, that give it a distinctive tone. And most of all, it has some good quality animation which makes its fan service moments even better.

12. Food Wars (2015-)

‘Food Wars‘ is food porn in the most literal sense and though the anime is still pretty amazing even without all of its fan service, it’s these fan service moments that make it strangely enjoyable. The Ecchi in it can also get a little out of hand sometimes and that may be a big negative for someone who hates it. With literal clothes-shedding recipes and orgasmically appealing foods, ‘Food Wars’ is one of the best sexy anime out there and 13+ is quite a generous rating for this one.

11. Panty & Stocking with Ganterbelt (2010)

‘Panty and Stocking Garterbelt’, also known as PSG, is unlike any other modern Ecchi anime shows out there. With all of its exquisite sex and action scenes that remind you of ‘Powerpuff Girls‘, this show also has some surprisingly significant feminist morals as well. If you like anime that are stylish, have great music and never-seen-before fan service, then ‘Panty and Stocking Garterbelt’ should be on top of your anime watch list. This anime clearly shows that Gainax is one of the most underrated anime studios out there.

10. OniAi (2012)

The title ‘As Long as There’s Love, It Doesn’t Matter If He Is My Brother, Right?’ makes it pretty obvious that this is another one of those Incest anime shows. This one revolves around a young girl who tries to win her brother’s heart in the strangest ways possible. The show follows all of her hilarious antics as she tries to get her brother’s attention, but often fails. Though the romance of this anime lacks emotional depth, it is the comedy that shines bright and has several moments that will literally make you laugh out loud. As weird as the concept of the anime might sound, if you want to sit back and take a break from your stressful life, just start streaming ‘OniAi’ on Crunchyroll and see how your problems slowly fade away.

9. Ikki Tousen (2003)

‘Ikki Tousen’ has a lot of fan service moments and has the sexiest bunch of characters but it is not like your typical borderline hentai anime shows. This anime has a lot to do with Chinese history and is loosely based on a Chinese novel set in the early 200 AD. If you’re tired of watching the same old Ecchi anime that have nothing but fan service, then ‘Ikki Tousen’ has a strange yet fascinating blend of history, romance and hentai that makes it one hell of an anime.

Read More: Best Anime on Hulu

8. Manyuu Hikencho (2011-)

On the outside, ‘Manyuu Hikencho’ is an endless hentai-fest of women with big busts and samurai-like abilities. But if you’re somehow able to look past that, you’ll notice that it has a rather intricate plot that criticizes the modern ideas of power distribution and social structure. But even if you’re not interested in all of that and are into it solely because of its fan service, you still won’t be disappointed at all.

Read More: Best Anime on Crunchyroll

7. Queen’s Blade (2009-)

‘Queen’s Blade’ has received widespread criticism for its bizarre and unnecessary fan service. Only the ones who watched it for the sole purpose of getting a dose of extreme fanservice could appreciate it. However, if you’re able to get past the infamous first few episodes of the show, it has a pretty decent plot, in my opinion. Over the years, ‘Queen’s Blade’ has been able to establish itself as a pretty popular franchise that also includes figurines and art books, so there has to be something more to it than just fan service. Even if there isn’t, it certainly qualifies for the title of one of the sexiest adult anime shows of all time.

Read More: Best Anime on Amazon Prime

6. Haganai (2011-)

‘Haganai‘ is one heartwarming anime that might teach you a lesson or two about friendship. It revolves around a bunch of misfits at school who try to make their school lives less miserable but along the way, they learn that it’s the value of your friendships that matters more than the number of friends you end up making. While the underlying themes of this anime are good enough to make it an above average anime, the fan service makes it even more appealing and fun to watch.

Read More: Best Romantic Anime on Netflix

5. Heaven’s Lost Property (2009-)

‘Heaven’s Lost Property‘ is heaven for any Ecchi fan. It has everything from curvy female protagonists to flying underwear. Yes, you read that right. But surprisingly, the show also has some sad scenes that might actually change your opinion about the genre. ‘Heaven’s Lost Property’ surely has some strong adult scenes with brilliant animation quality but along with that, it also has a pretty solid background story to back it up. And that is the mark of a truly great anime.

Read More: Best Angel Anime

4. Freezing (2011-)

Some anime shows are simply so good that their fan service actually ends up destroying them by distracting the viewers from what they’re actually trying to portray. While ‘Freezing‘ can be an amusing guilty pleasure for those who love Ecchi, for others, it just makes no sense at all. If Ecchi is your thing and you’re just looking for a sexy anime to fill your time, ‘Freezing‘ is indeed a great anime. Also, if you have read the manga of this one, you’ll be surprised to see how accurately the anime adapts every single detail of the source material.

Read More: Best Shounen Anime

3. School Days (2007-)

‘School Days‘ is known for exploring dark themes that revolve around a high-school love triangle. What starts as an interesting psychological anime later turns into a series of random events that have nothing enjoyable about them except for the fan service. But since we’re talking about the sexiest anime shows, this one deserves a place in this list because as innocuous as it may seem in the beginning, it has some insane Ecchi scenes that will even make you wonder what you’re watching.

Read More: Best Studio Bones Anime

2. Kanokon (2008)

This is the closest you can ever get to hentai. If you’ve got plans to watch the sexiest Ecchi show out there, then this is the one for you. But then don’t expect it to be Hentai as it still is quite far from being porn. ‘Kanokon’ actually sets an example of how an anime can reach the extreme ends of sexiness and still not come off as something that would be considered 18+. It also has a pretty decent storyline that compliments its adult themes.

Read More: Best Sunrise Anime

1. Samurai Bride (2010-)

Like almost every other Ecchi comedy out there, ‘Samurai Bride’ does not really have much of a plot. However, it does have some extremely bold adult scenes and also some time-killing harem relationships that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. If you’re looking for a samurai anime that has some serious plot building and complex characters, then this one is not for you. But if you just want to watch a sexy anime that is short and enjoyable, then this should be your first pick.

Read More: Best MAPPA Anime