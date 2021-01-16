‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ premiered on October 15, 2000, on HBO and has since gained a cult status. The critically acclaimed show has been praised for its writing and improvisational comedy. Created by Larry David, the show also features him in the lead role playing a fictional version of himself. In the series, Larry is a television writer and producer on the brink of retirement. The plot of the series primarily centers on his misadventures related to work and his social life, which put him in incredibly awkward and funny situations. The devoted fans have been on the lookout for news about season 11. So, here is all that we know!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Release Date

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 10 landed on January 19, 2020, on HBO, with the season finale airing on March 22, 2020. Season 10 consists of ten episodes with a running time of 26-58 minutes each.

As far as season 11 is concerned, here is the news. The long-running show was renewed for the eleventh season on June 30, 2020. There is more good news! The new season started filming in early November 2020, which means that the fans will not have to wait as long as they did between season 8 and 9, or season 9 and 10, for that matter. It is quite likely that ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 to release sometime in late 2021 — after less than 2 years season 10 aired.

Robert B. Weide (Director/EP) Distancing with #LarryDavid on the #CurbYourEnthusiasm set. (Robert B. Weide) pic.twitter.com/SVVEhB55g0 — Curb Your Enthusiasm – Larry David Latest News (@curb_david) December 23, 2020

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Cast: Who can be in it?

All the principal cast members are expected to return in season 11, which obviously includes the legendary Larry David. Cheryl Hines plays Larry’s wife and later ex-wife, Cheryl David. Jeff Garlin portrays Larry’s close friend, Jeff Greene, while Susie Essman is seen as Jeff’s wife, Susie Greene.

J. B. Smoove joined the cast in season 6 as a guest star but was promoted to the main cast billing in season 9; he plays the much-loved Leon Black. Richard Lewis and Ted Danson may also return to play a fictionalized version of themselves, who are both old friends of Larry. One of the show’s strongest appeals is the array of recognizable faces it brings to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ as stars make guest appearances on the show. It has not yet been revealed who are the celebrities we will see in the next season.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Plot: What can it be about?

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is mostly an episodic show; however, a few common story arcs run through the seasons. The show also picks up current issues of society and comically incorporates them into the storyline.

Since Mocha Joe and Alice move next door to Larry in season 10, we can look forward to some hilarious rivalry between the neighbors. Cheryl and Ted’s relationship has run its course. But Ted still seems interested in her, which is bound to get on Larry’s nerves. We may see how things play out among the three of them in season 11. Leon becomes a part of “The Big Johnson Community’ which seems like a great source of comedy. We can also count on Larry David to get kicked out of many more social gatherings. Season 11 will be set in a “post-COVID world.”

