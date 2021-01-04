Anime can easily be renamed as the most addictive form of comic art. Having showered its readers with spellbinding characters and storylines, the art form continues to churn out new ones from its cavern of infinite imagination. Often offering bizarre and captivating characters, anime often reforms a comic book readers perception of stories and characters, introducing them to new horizons of retinal excitement. With big studios sweeping the rights for major anime’s and giving them the much deserved big-screen rendition, one can only hope they serve justice to the art form. Among the millions of eye soothing and adorable female characters, here is the list of cutest and most beautiful anime girls.

15. Mio Akiyama

Introduced in the much talked about high school anime ‘K-on!!’ in 2009, Mio slid into the viewer’s hearts with ease and secured a special place in no time. She embodies a shy personality and is easily startled by things she fears. Mio plays the role of the bass player in a high school band. She slides back from the limelight but remains as a pious and graceful anime character who is loved by millions of fans even while she was on the pages on the Manga. ‘K-on!!’ still remains a personal favorite to many anime lovers.

14. Mirai Kuryama

Captivating anime lovers from across the globe, Mirai Kuryama made her first appearance on screen in 2013 with ‘Beyond the Boundary’. The dark fantasy supernatural anime had 12 episodes with a story so compelling that Mirai set the bar high for ‘cuteness’. Extremely bad at lying, shy and with a low self-esteem, Mirai comes across as a very naïve person. With her fluffy pink hair and thick-rimmed round spectacles, Mirai is not what you would call a confident young school girl. However, as the story progresses, she looks into herself with the help of others which reveals the lesser known sides of her personality. The cute young girl who suffers from a ‘blood curse’ will be quick to find a spot in your hearts if you go easy on her.

13. Megumi Kato

Probably the only anime character who in spite of having good looks, fails to get eyeballs for the longest of time from her own classmates. Appearing in the anime ‘How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend’, Megumi is a soft-spoken school girl who becomes friends with the ‘best geek in class’. She personifies the flattest, emotionless character and hardly manifests her emotions animatedly. She often retorts with deadpan looks but is seen as a very calm and composed girl whose presence is hardly ever felt by her classmates.

12. Kotori Minami

Appearing in the 2010 Manga ’Love Live’, Kotori Minami captured the reader’s interest with her charming benevolent personality. As the story follows Kotori and her friends desperately find ways to increase the student population in their school, as the school faces a ‘shut down’ situation due to lack of students. They decide to become ‘idols’ and popularize the school thus. Kotori is portrayed as a young girl unaware of her surroundings or what happens around her. She is also indecisive and depends on her dear friends to make crucial decisions concerning her life. Kotori manifests a unique trail of cuteness in her approach towards fashion and concern about the way she carries herself.

11. Madoka Kaname

Having won the prestigious award for being the ‘most moe’ character in 2013’s ‘Saimoi tournament’, this 14-year-old magic school girl will have you in ‘awe’ of her resplendent cuteness quotient. Madoka is narrated as the nicest girl who never lies or cheats. Coming from an ordinary family her gentleness helps her make friends with ease. However, Madoka suffers from low self-confidence rooting from her thought that she has nothing much to offer to the world. In order to escape this feeling of being insignificant, she hops on at the first opportunity to become a ‘magical girl’ to fight the devious ‘witches’. Want to know more? Then start watching the anime ‘Puella Magi Madoka Magica’ right now!

10. Mayuri Shiina

It is usually the quietest one’s who knows better! This is literally true when it comes to the naïve shy girl in 2011’s acclaimed anime Stein; Gate. Mayuri Shiina is the girl in the one-piece dress with short black hair who becomes the pivotal character in the ‘time travel’ themed anime, where she helps ‘Rintaro Okabe’, a science addict. Mayuri’s character, much like other cute anime girls is full of joy and innocence. With her undeniable charisma and gentleness, Mayuri pierces into our hearts with a trail of unforgettable moments.

9. Rika Takanashi

Have you ever had those certain feelings that you are gifted with superpowers? If you did, then Rika will turn out to be a relatable character. Appearing in the 2018 anime titled, ‘Love, Chunibyo and other delusions’, Rika is ‘You’ from the past. After having to face the traumatic tragedy of losing a parent, Rita falls deep into the world of delusions. She consciously starts believing in fantasy as a part of her life. Her notorious ‘eye patch’ and frilly parasol which she uses to battle diabolic forces, all manifests as she swims in a world of delusions. Rika gathers your emotional support as she unfolds her inner side which reveals her long-lasting and heartwarming search for her ‘father’ whom she believes she will meet one day if she gives in to the delusions that cloud her.

8. Kosaki Onodera

Ever had a crush on someone but couldn’t reveal it because you thought it will jeopardize your friendship with them? Well, here is another victim of the same scenario. Kosaki is one of the pivotal characters in 2012’s manga series ‘Nisekoi’. An otherwise ordinary girl, Kosaki quickly blanketed the viewers with her charm. Kosaki’s acquaintance with her classmate ‘Raku’ blooms into a romance which both keeps to themselves in fear of a ruined friendship. Unlike her classmates, she is not academically strong but inspires us with her hard work and dedication towards the same. Kosaki’s timid nature also wins her the love and care of numerous other characters including her younger sister as they wield protective shields for her in times of trouble.

7. Kazari Uiharu

Psychic powers, a futuristic city and lots of action is how we can define the 2007 science fantasy manga series, ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’. The story follows 5 ‘Espers’ or people with psychic powers who works relentlessly to keep the peace at ‘Academy City’. Kazari is one of the Espers with a certain psychic power that helps her control thermal energy. She is often teased by the leader of the gang as she is a shy and good-natured. Kazari is not combat capable but has her judgment on delivering justice in place. She enjoys simpler life skills like tea making. She is also the one with a lot of affection and love for animals.

6. Nadego Sengoku

‘Bakemonogatari’ is an expansive series which involves a cluster of characters immersed in vampirism, ghosts flavored with curses and manipulation. Nadego is introduced as a shy school girl with a painful history where she was cursed by a snake deeming her with snake scales around her body. Nadego’s initial rendition in the series presents her as a very quiet, shy and good-natured girl. Her undeniable liking for the protagonist reveals the depth of her loyalty for loved ones. Nadego’s transformation as the series progresses will definitely make us question our take on her when she was just a soft-spoken, high school doll at the beginning of the series and will surely throw shafts of surprises at us when she finally breaks her shell to become the ‘Snake Goddess’.

5. Elucia de Lute Ima “Elsie”

Unfolding the addictive world of video games, anime ‘The World God Only Knows’ introduces one of the cutest and bizarre characters to get our attention. Say hello to Elsie, a 300-year-old daemon from hell who comes to earth with a quest to find ‘lost spirits’. What is so cute about her you may ask! ! Well, age is just a number and thats true in this case. Elsie is the epitom of clumsiness, a disaster when it comes to simpler life tasks like cooking and an uttermost immature person in dealing with everyday life. Her impishness and childlike disposition will have your cuteness detection meter swaying past its maximum. Elsie and her funny confrontations with the world will have you giggling and asking for more !

4. Nana

Being born a ‘psychokinetic’ and having had experiments done on her because of her condition, Nana was subjected to trauma at a young age. Nana is a pivotal character in the manga turned anime series ‘Elfen Lied’. She plays a young ‘Diclonius’ who has psychic powers and invisible telekinetic hands. Manipulated to do tedious tasks beyond her physical strength, Nana pushes her limits to please her mentor whom she calls ‘Papa’. Nana is a gentle and polite young psychic who inspires us with her innocence and readiness to help those she cares deeply for.

3. Yoshinon

Ever heard of a spirit who loves holding a bunny in her hand while unleashing havoc that destroy cities? Yoshinon is a spirit who is the true embodiment of cutness. With a puppet bunny in her left hand, she will mesmerize you into becoming a fan. Yoshino plays a crucial character in the popular anime ‘Date a Live’. She is a spirit who is gentle and loving but is ultimately rendered powerless so that the world will remain a peaceful place. Yoshino is unaware of her role in the natural calamities that occur around her and is befriended by a group of people who takes care of her like the younger sibling. Yoshino’s eyes blooms with celestial innocence and her reaction to misplacing her puppet raises the cuteness bar a couple of notches up!

2. Izumi Zagiri

Life of a celebrity is not simple, especially if you are famous on the internet and people dont know your real identity. Zagiri is a social recluse, short tempered, introverted little girl, who lives with her step brother in the anime series ‘Eromanga Sensei’. Hardly ever coming out of her room, Zagiri lives a double life, the latter of which, as a super famous illustrator of light novels. She illustrates under the pen name ‘Eromanga Sensei’ and should you ask for whom she works, the answer is – Masamune Izumi – who happens to be her step brother. Masamune also realizes about this only later in the series making Zagiri a total badass for living the two dimensional life!

1. Kanade Tachibana

Having eroded of human feelings and completely impervious to any form of emotions, Kanade may come across as the unreadable authority in ‘Angel Beats’. Kanade’s impassive nature often creates a negative image for her existence. ‘Angel Beats’ narrates the lives of people who die and reach the ‘limbo’ where they have to live a disciplined life before leaving to embark on their final journey. Knowing the rules of the land, Kanade refuses to get attached with anyone since her past experiences proved traumatic as people leave from her side once they serve time in the ‘limbo’. Even though she is not that friendly, her combat skills are jaw droppingly surprising and will surely have you hooked on to her intimidating charm.

