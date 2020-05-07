‘My 600-lb Life‘ has been one of the most awe-inspiring TLC original series. Since its inception in 2012, it has been giving us the stories of severely overweight individuals as they try to kick their food addiction and learn healthier habits so as to lose weight and start living a relatively normal life again. These individuals are guided by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now) in his Houston based program, where he tells them what they need to do to qualify for the weight-loss assist surgery. While some find it easy to follow his instructions and change their lifestyle, for others, it proves to be a lot harder.

Cynthia Wells My 600-lb Life Journey

The mother of five, Oklahoma native, was first introduced to us on season 5 of the reality series weighing at 610 lbs. The TLC synopsis of her episode includes, “She’s been focused on her children, but now realizes what her death would mean for them. As she battles her emotions & the pressures of life, she is forced to fight harder to save her own life.”

During her episode, Cynthia explained that when she gave birth to her youngest, she weighed at 480 lbs, and after that, because she became so focused on taking care of her children, she forgot to take care of herself. Afraid that her body was going to give out and wanting to be there for her children for as long as possible, Cynthia decided to go seek help from Dr. Now.

Unfortunately, her situation of being a single mother had made her have a tough exterior, which resulted in her struggling in the weight-loss program. Finding his orders and diet plans a little too strict, she thought she could do better off on her own. Cynthia even went as far as to call his entire program “bulls–t.”

When Dr. Now suggested that she go see a therapist to talk about her emotional connection to food after her weight-loss assist surgery, Cynthia made it clear that she wasn’t going to. In the episode, she said, “I’ve decided to stop trying to live up to everyone’s expectations for me, including Dr. Nowzaradan. I’ve decided if he’s pushing me for therapy, I don’t need to see him right now. (I don’t) need him trying to make connections that aren’t there. He can’t help me at this point. I just think I have to do it on my own right now.”

Still, she was able to lose a total of 156 lbs before she decided to go at it alone thanks to a cleaner diet, smaller portions, and the surgery. If you’re wondering what happened to Cynthia following her episode, keep on reading!

Where Is Cynthia Wells Now?

True to her word, Cynthia has continued with her weight loss journey and has come a long way since her debut on the series. Of course, she had her struggles balancing her jobs, motherhood, and the diet plan, but you can clearly see the results of her hard work from her public Facebook profile.

LIFE IS GOOD because GOD IS GOOD! This is day 5 of my life is good challenge. I will post 10 photos that bring me joy… Posted by Cynthia Wells on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Although she is back in Oklahoma with her family, Cynthia is still involved with Dr. Now’s program and has appeared in a couple of follow-up, Where Are They Now? episodes. In her latest 2020 update, she revealed that she currently weighs somewhere in the mid 300s and is enjoying having the energy to be involved in her kid’s lives again. She even admitted that her next goal is to try and lose enough weight to be qualified for excess skin removal surgery.

We do hope that Cynthia is able to stay in a positive mindset and maintain her weight so that she can accomplish all her goals.

