The Bachelor Nation is famous for shaking things up each year, but it seems like things have gone up a notch for the 16th edition of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Reportedly, the show’s lead, Clare Crawley, has fallen so crazily in love with one of the contestants that she decided to end her stint only after 12 days of filming. The contestant behind this “most shocking” season is none other than Dale Moss! The South Dakotan has recently become a household name after allegedly getting engaged to Clare post a few months of acquaintance. But even before he rose to fame as a reality TV star, the handsome hunk has had a pretty impressive bio, and here is everything we found out about him.

Dale Moss’ Family

Dale Moss grew up in Brandon, South Dakota, and completed his education from Brandon High School before attaining a graduation degree from South Dakota State University. According to a 2015 interview, he grew up in a conservative community that did not approve of his parents’ interracial union. Thus, his father’s absence during his formative years and the racial tension in his family made it difficult for him to have a smooth sailing childhood.

Despite the complications, Dale is very close to his mother and three sisters and credits these women for shaping his personality into its best version. He even chose to stay close to home after his mom got diagnosed with a liver ailment. The philanthropist explains on his global ambassador page that Amber, his older sister’s intellectual and physical disability, triggered his active involvement in the organization.

Dale Moss’ Career

The “entertainment host and media personality” currently follows his passion for modeling. Represented by Wilhelmina, a talent and commercial agency, Moss has walked for big names in the fashion industry like Hugo Boss, Grey Goose, and John Varvatos, to name a few. He also has his hands full with responsibilities as an executive producer to provide creative direction to global brands like Under Armour, Express, United Airlines, and media outlets such as Vayner Media and One37pm. The model recently turned into a reality TV star after his appearance on Clare Crawley’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Moss’ fit physique bears testimony to his athletic background as he is a professional football and basketball player. The Special Olympics global ambassador kick-started his sports career after being honored with a scholarship at South Dakota State University. After playing football for only a year, the wide receiver signed as an undrafted free agent to the Green Bay Packers in 2012. The former NFL star has played on the practice teams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Chicago Bears. If you are not already impressed by the 31-year-old, he also hosts a podcast called ‘The Game Plan With Dale Moss’ in addition to playing the role of an anchor for PopStyle TV.

Dale Moss’ Dating History

Despite openly exhibiting his accomplishments, Dale Moss has successfully kept his previous romantic endeavors under the wraps. But an insider hinted at his long-term relationship with golfer Seema Sadekar, that came to an abrupt end before he signed the show. While it looked like they would get back together sooner than later, the athlete surprised everyone by appearing as one of the contestants vying for the 39-year-old bachelorette’s heart. As per the tittle-tattle that has been going around for months now, Dale Moss’ journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ began even before the filming started.

Curiosity got the better of Clare Crawley, and she contacted him during the three-month delay in the show’s production. The two gradually fell in love with each other and decided to ditch the ABC rules. Reportedly, they are not just sincerely committed but have also moved on to the next big step, with Moss proposing to his beau with a gorgeous rock! As of today, the couple has been whisked away into a private home until the episode revealing the recent turn of events unfolds on national television, and Tayshia Adams publicly replaces her on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Read More: Are Juan Pablo and Nikki Ferrell From The Bachelor Still Together?