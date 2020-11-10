‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 continued into its 9th week this Monday with an episode called ‘Icons Night’. This also happens to be the last episode before the ‘Semis’, which drops next week. In the ballroom, this Monday, we see one more celebrity getting eliminated and the last six celeb-pro duos head to the penultimate part, i.e. the Semi-Finals. So who made it to one more day and who was sent back home? Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here’s a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 10 is slated to premiere on November 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The season wraps up with the ‘Finale’ that drops on November 23, 2020.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode happens to be the ‘Semi-Finals’, which sees the six semi-finalists attempting to make it to the grand finale. According to ABC’s official synopsis: “The celebrities repeat a style of dance they struggled with earlier in the season, then they perform a style they haven’t done before.”

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 10 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 9 Recap

First up is A.J. McLean and Cheryl Burke, who sway to Viennese waltz, inspired by a Freddie Mercury look. However, A.J. faces some issues with timing, which prompts Carrie Ann to say: “That was a tough one. You started off strong. You were in the zone, then did you lose the turn, you lost the grip? A bad series of events happened.” They get a score of 23. We then have Nelly and Daniella Karagach, freestyling to Tupac’s ‘California Love’. They miss a couple of steps and earn 24 out of 30.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber move to rumba on Madonna’s ‘Crazy to You’. They get a generous score of 24 out of 30. Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten are up next, performing to Paso double. After a fierce performance, they receive a score of 27 out of 30. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson jive to Elton John. Score: 27 out of 30. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart pay homage to his icon Amy Winehouse and her song ‘Valerie’. They get a perfect score of 30!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev are up next and they deliver a flawless and fancy Argentine tango to Britney Spears. The duo also gets the perfect score of 30. We then have the much-awaited Dance-off where Nev and Jenna do not participate — thanks to their great back-to-back scores. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev vs. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber: in their cha-cha performance, Justina is the winner.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten vs. Nelly and Daniella Karagach: after their salsa, Skai emerges as the winner. Finally, between Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart and A.J. McLean and Cheryl Burke, A.J. and Cheryl are the jive winners. Bottom two? Johnny and Britt and A.J. and Cheryl. The judges save Johnny and A.J. is eliminated.

