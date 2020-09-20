‘Dancing with the Stars’ returned with its 29th season, which premiered on September 14, 2020. Showcasing a new format, host, and judge, the latest iteration of the hit reality competition brings in a fresh batch of celebrity stars. The new emcee is Tyra Banks is joined by returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Derek Hough takes his new spot at the panel, after replacing Len Goodman, who could not make it due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The premiere episode features some remarkable dances from the cast: Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 2 is slated to premiere on September 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘First Elimination’. However, hereafter, the season will follow a weekly format of airing one new episode every Monday at 8/7c. If there are any additional changes in the schedule, we will update our preview segments accordingly.

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. NOTE: From episode 3 onward, the show will air new episodes every Monday (starting September 28, 2020), although it releases episode 2 on Tuesday (September 22, 2020).

You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 2 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode starts off with AJ McLean’s dance to ‘Blinding Lights’, accompanied by his partner Cheryl Burke. He earns 18 points overall. Chrishell Stause’s act to ‘Raise Your Glass’, coupled with Gleb Savchenko is next. And their tango gives them a total score of 13. Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd perform to ‘All of Me’ and win a grand score of 17 points. Anne Heche is paired with her pro partner Keo Motsepe, and gets 18 points.

Jeannie Mai sways to ‘Tell It to My Heart’ alongside Brandon Armstrong in a fun ballroom spin. Their salsa dance lands them an overall score of 18. Jesse Metcalfe joins in with his pro dancer partner Sharna Burges while Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten deliver a graceful tango. The latter duo leads the night with 21 points. We then have Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, swaying to an incredible cha cha routine and earning a score of 20.

The subsequent performances feature Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. Charles Oakley’s dance to ‘In Da Club’ while being teamed with pro-dancer Emma Slater earns him only 12 points. Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy grab a total of 20 points while Nelly and Daniella Karagach gets 16 points overall. Carole Baskin’s dance to ‘Eye of the Tiger’ while being partnered with Pasha Pashkov lands her a score of 11 points.

