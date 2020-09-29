‘Dancing with the Stars’ continued into its third week this Monday with ‘Disney Night’ — where the contestants deliver acts, inspired by corporate synergy. The 14 remaining dancers perform to several familiar numbers from the Disney world like ‘Part of Your World’ from ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Circle of Life’ from ‘The Lion King’, ‘Almost There’ from ‘The Princess and the Frog’, among others. Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 4 is slated to premiere on October 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘Top 13’.

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 4 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 3 Recap

Skai takes the stage and delivers good footwork and her performance gets mixed reviews from the panel. Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy are next and her performance showcases her devotion to her fam. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber are up next, followed by AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe reach the stage next and Carrie Ann says that although they looked great in the beginning, they did lose control at one point.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong sway to Viennese Waltz while Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance to Foxtrot. Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov perform Samba, inspired by ‘The Lion King’. However, Bruno Tonioli is not impressed with her performance. He explains: “I am stunned. I actually have never ever seen a samba like this one. You just walked through it. Samba needs life, bounce, and energy. She just can’t sleepwalk through a Samba.” And well, she gets the minimum score until now, 12/30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev deliver good rumba footwork and hip action. On the other hand, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd adapt a dance number, drawing inspiration from ‘Beauty and the Beast’. We then have Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson (Argentine Tango), Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart (Rumba), Jesse Metcalfe, and Sharna Burgess (Jive), and Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko (Waltz).

Time for the results! The ones in the safety zone are Nelly, Nev Schulman, Monica Aldama, Vernon Davis, Chrishell Stause, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Johnny Weir, Jesse Metcalfe, Jeannie Mai, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, and Skai Jackson. At the bottom, we have Anne Heche and Carole Baskin. Derek chooses to keep Anne, and Bruno and Carrie Ann also give the same decision. Carole Baskin is eliminated.

