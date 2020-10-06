‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 continued into its 4th week this Monday with an episode called ‘Top 13’. The remaining celebrity-pro dancer duos deliver their best performances with the hopes of impressing judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. But who makes it to the next week and who is eliminated? Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 5 is slated to premiere on October 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ’80’s Night’.

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 5 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 4 Recap

Nelly, accompanied by Daniella Karagach, manages to impress the judges with a breakout performance. However, he is seen to be a bit conscious of his moves. Nelly and Daniella get a score of 21 out of 30. Chrishell Stause delivers a smooth act, showcasing an intense connection with Gleb Savchenko. The dup gets 22 out of 30. Monica Aldama’s dance to ‘Party in the USA’, alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, earns her a score of 24.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe’s performance is praised by Derek as “sturdy … on your feet [and] in control.” They leave with a score of 21. Nev Schulman’s dance to ‘Because You Loved Me’ gets him 24 out of 30. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber’s act is packed with energy and charisma, earning them a total score of 24 out of 30.

Kaitlyn Bristowe secures the highest score yet, 25 out of 30, while Johnny and his partner Britt Stewart are extremely light on their feet. They leave the stage with 24. Jeannie Mai’s dance to ‘Seven Nation Army’ is appreciated for her spot-on focus and attitude. She receives 21. Vernon Davis’ performance, dedicated to his grandmother, receives a score of 22.

Jesse Metcalfe gets a 21 while Skai Jackson’s dance to ‘Ordinary People’ earns her praise from Carrie Ann, who says, “You were like an angel dancing the most beautiful dance.” She gets a whopping 28 out of 30. AJ McLean gets a score of 24 out of 30. Finally, after adding up the judges’ scores and fans’ votes, the celebrities who land in the bottom two are Anne Heche and Monica Aldama. There is an error in the production room because of which it is mistakenly declared that Monica needs to go home. But later, Carrie Ann and Derek decide to save Monica. Therefore, this week, Anne Heche and Keo are eliminated.

Read More: Where is Dancing With The Stars Filmed?