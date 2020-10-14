‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 continued into its 5th week this Monday with an episode called ’80’s Night’. 12 of the remaining celebrity-pro dancer duos put their best foot forward to make an impression on the judging panel, comprising Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. But who makes it to the next week and who is eliminated? Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here’s a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 6 is slated to premiere on October 19, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘Top 11’.

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 6 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 is ’80s night’ and actor Justina Machado and partner Sasha Faber deliver a jazz performance to ‘Maniac’ by Michael Sembello. They earn a score of 24. Jesse Metcalfe steps up next with pro partner Sharna Burgess and they tango to ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ by Tears for Fears. Their total score is 19. Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko sway to Cha Cha and they are given a score of 19. Jeannie Mai dances to ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna with partner Brandon Armstrong and gets a score of 24/30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy tango to Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’, and they receive the highest score yet — 26. AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke are up next with a waltz number to Journey’s ‘Open Arms’ — earning a score of 24/30. Skai Jackson delivers a jazz performance to ‘The Power of Love’ by Huey Lewis & The News. She and partner Alan Bersten get a score of 24/30. Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd grab the stage next and tango to Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’. The pair gets 21.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev tango to ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ by Tiffany and they get the highest score yet, 27/30. The pair is followed by Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach, delivering a Samba to ‘Rhythm of the Night’ by DeBarge. They earn a score of 24. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart top the leaderboard with 29/30. Nev and Jenna Johnson dance to their 80s version of ‘Take On Me’ by a-ha, and are given a score of 26/30.

After totaling the judges’ scores and the viewer votes, the bottom two on Monday night are Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis. The panel can save one. And they choose Vernon. Jesse goes home.

