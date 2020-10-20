‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 continued into its 6th week this Monday with an episode called ‘Top 11’. Following the elimination of four celeb-pro dancing pairs, 11 of the remaining duos try their best to impress the judges, comprising Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. So who makes it to one more day and who is sent back home? Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here’s a quick preview of the next episode.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 7 is slated to premiere on October 26, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘Villain’s Night’.

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 7 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Episode 6 is ‘Top 11′ and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart deliver a Salsa number. Weir dedicates this performance to his girlfriends: Meg, Jackie, and Tara Lipinski. The dup scores 22 out of 30. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson sway to a stunning jazz number and display great showmanship. They get a total score of 26 out of 30. Up next are Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy, who put their best foot forward in a stunning Rumba routine. Their total score? 27 out of 30 — the highest yet.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten are the fourth duos for the night and they dance to Doja Cat. They get a score of 18 out of 30. Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd deliver a Cha Cha routine but Davis makes many mistakes. Thus, the pair leaves the stage with a score of 21. Nelly and Daniella Karagach sway to Viennese Waltz (score 24) while Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong perform Rumba (25 out of 30). AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke perform Samba and get 27 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko move to the beats of a Contemporary dance number and receive 24 out of 30. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev grace the stage next with Samba and score 27 out of 30. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dance to Viennese Waltz and also get 27 out of 30.

As per the judges’ leaderboard, the celebs at the bottom are Johnny Weir and Vernon Davis. Now it’s time for the judging panel to vote. While Derek decides to save Johnny, Carrie Ann picks Vernon since she believes that he has improved a lot since he first appeared in the show. The decisive vote rests on Bruno and he chooses to save Johnny. This means that this week, Vernon Davis is eliminated.

