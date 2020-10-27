‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 continued into its 7th week this Monday with an episode called ‘Villains Night’. Following the elimination of five celeb-pro dancing pairs, 10 of the remaining duos perform to numbers — inspired by the most infamous antagonists from pop culture. They try their best to impress the judges, comprising Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. So who makes it to one more day and who is sent back home? Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here’s a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 8 is slated to premiere on November 2, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘Double Elimination Night — Use Your Vote!’.

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 8 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 is ‘Villains Night’ and Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong perform a Paso Doble, inspired by ‘Hannibal Lecter’. They dance to ‘Maneater’ by Nelly Furtado and they nail it. They get a score of 25 out of 30. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart are up next, and they deliver Viennese Waltz, based on Dracula. The pair leaves the stage with a score of 27 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko sway to Paso Doble, inspired by Maleficent. The judges appreciate the choreography and simple moves that were executed beautifully. The pair receives 26 out of 30. The fourth dancing duo for the night is Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy, performing to Jazz, inspired by Nurse Ratched. After a smooth performance, the two are given 22 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke do the Tango, based on Norman Bates. The judges give them 26 out of 30. Nelly and Daniella Karagach deliver an Argentine Tango, based on Freddy Kreuger. A wonderful act and they exit the stage with a whopping score of 27 out of 30. Justina Machado and Sasha Farber enter next, with a Tango, based on Carrie. The pair gets 26 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna johnson deliver a Paso Doble, inspired by Black Swan. And they receive the maximum score possible — 30 out of 30! Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten grace the stage next with Argentine Tango, based on Bride of Chucky. They get a score of 27 out of 30. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance to Paso Doble, taking inspiration from Cruella de Vil. Their skillful routine earns them 24 out of 30.

The celebs at the bottom two are Jeanne Mai and Monica Aldama. Bruno votes to save Jeannie Mai, Derek votes to save Monica Aldama, and Carrie Ann Inaba chooses to save Jeannie Mai. So, Monica Aldama is officially eliminated.

