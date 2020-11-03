‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 continued into its 8th week this Monday with an episode called ‘Double Elimination Night — Use Your Vote!’. Although the episode was supposed to feature two evictions, it did not manifest in reality. This is because Jeannie Mai has withdrawn from the competition, following her hospitalization over the weekend. Hence, we had a single elimination. So who made it to one more day and who was sent back home? Check out our recap section for the major highlights. But prior to that, here’s a quick preview of the next episode.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 29 Episode 9 is slated to premiere on November 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC. The upcoming episode is called ‘Icons Night’.

Where to Stream Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 episode 9 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on SlingTV, Directv, or Hulu With Live TV (if you have their paid subscription). Already-aired episodes are also available on Hulu.

Dancing With The Stars Season 29 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, the top nine dancing duos perform their individual numbers, and then, face off in relays. The contestants are divided into three relay groups — cha-cha, samba, and Viennese waltz, with one judge assigned to each group trio. In the competition, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev perform to jive (‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen), and Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance to salsa (‘Work It’ by Missy Elliott). Justina Machado and Sasha Farber perform samba (‘Magalenha’ by Sergio Mendes), AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke tap to rumba (‘Way Down We Go’ by KALEO), Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance to rumba (‘Nobody Knows’ by The Tony Rich Project), and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson deliver a Viennese waltz number (‘Stuck with U’ by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber)

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko perform Viennese waltz (‘Hound Dog’ by Elvis Presley) and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart deliver a performance of foxtrot (‘Wonder’ by Shawn Mendes). In the cha-cha relay group, we have Chrishell and Gleb, Nelly and Daniella, and Nev and Jenna (Judge: Carrie Ann Inaba); in the Viennese waltz team, we have Johnny and Britt, and Justina and Sasha (Judge: Derek Hough); and the samba trio comprises AJ and Cheryl, Kaitlyn and Artem, Skai and Alan (Judge: Bruno Tonioli).

The couples who land at the bottom are Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, followed by Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko. The judges decide to save Skai and Chrishell Stause is eliminated from the contest.

Read More: Where is Dancing With The Stars Filmed?