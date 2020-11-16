‘Danger Force’ had aired its seventh episode on August 1, 2020, following which it went on a hiatus, due to the COVID-19 induced production shutdowns. However, the show continued to drop a series of five minisodes from August 8, 2020, until September 5, 2020. ‘Danger Force’ then made a full-fledged comeback with its eighth part on November 7, 2020, and now, the series has returned in full swing! After airing its ninth episode on November 14, 2020, it is all set to release its 10th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

Danger Force Episode 10 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 10 released on November 21, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT. The series was originally given a 13-episode order. It will end with its 13th episode on December 19, 2020.

Danger Force Episode 10 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Thousand Pranks War: Part I’. And here is its official one-liner of a description as outlined by Nickelodeon: “An ancient prank war reignites between Swellview and Rivalton.”

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon, once it drops on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 9 Recap:

In episode 9, titled ‘Mika in the Middle’, Ray confronts Danger Force and asks them why is Man-Truck at the bottom of the river. Mika gives away under the stress and says that they had taken food from Nacho Bell and Miles teleported the goodies into the river by mistake. Since Mika has snitched so many times, Ray thinks of testing her if she can lie. If Mika snitches again, Ray threatens her to be forced to wear the white-colored shoes of shame for one whole week.

Schwoz’s nephew Ned pays him a visit and informs him that his mother is suffering from melty bones. Ned asks Schwoz to come home but Ray does not give any sick leaves, since Schwoz has used up his entire balance. Danger Force devises a plan to help Schwoz. Miles teleports Mama Schwoz to the Man Cave and Ray comes to know about it. Meanwhile, Mika finds out that Mama Schwoz. But she cannot snitch!

Eventually, Mika cannot keep quiet any longer. She cracks under pressure and tells the truth. Mama Schwoz confesses her deeds and soon, she gets into a fight with Ray. Schwoz and Danger Force are forced to intervene and break the fight. Schwoz also tells that he needs to go home and be with his mum. On the other hand, since Mika snitched, she has to don the white shoes as per the rules. As she wears the shoes, she notices they are not so bad as everyone claims them to be.

Read More: Best Nickelodeon TV Series on Netflix