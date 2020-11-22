‘Danger Force’ aired its 10th episode this week and it is titled ‘The Thousand Prank Wars: Part I’. The episode covers the aftermath of an ancient prank war, which reignites between Swellview and Rivalton. More on that later. Now, the show is all set to release its 11th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

Danger Force Episode 11 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 11 releases on November 28, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT. The series was originally given a 13-episode order. It will end with its 13th episode on December 19, 2020. The upcoming episode is called ‘The Thousand Pranks War: Part II’.

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon, once it drops on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 10 Recap:

In episode 10, titled ‘The Thousand Prank Wars: Part I’, Chapa and Bose team up and plan to prank Mika. This is their revenge on Mika who had made it a point to remind Ray to assign everyone homework. So the duo gives her a water balloon filled with spiced milk, which is disguised as an apple. But Mika is well-aware of Chapa and Bose’s pranks. So she is easily able to outsmart them. Ray assigns Danger Force the task of protecting Archduke Fernando of Rivalton who is reaching Swellview to deliver a speech on the occasion of Kielbasa Day.

Ray also warns the team that nobody should make fun of the Duke’s ponytail. Shout-Out detects a prank and the entire crew gets together to shield Archduke Fernando from the various schemes floating around. However, when Brainstorm, by mistake, rips off the ponytail, things get complicated. Therefore, Ray shows Danger Force the Thousand Pranks War documentary, created by Ken Burns, which narrates an ancient prank war between Swellview and Rivalton. And the prank war is now officially alive!

Trent and Mary say that the prank stores are all selling out at a fast pace. Mika decides to prank Rivalton with tampered Hee Haw Puree but all of their pranks are unsuccessful. Ray suspects that someone in the Man Cave has sided with Rivalton. Ray is able to access a confidential file from Schwoz. This is when Miles that his mom had birthed Mika on the Rivalton side of the car while he himself was born in Swellview. Mika swears that she is not involved in any way but Ray does not have any of it. He fires Mika who then meets up with Archduke Fernando and says that she wants to prank Rivalton. She even returns his Gideon to him.

