‘Danger Force’ is airing its series of minisodes — a collection of five-minute shorts, which were created because of the production shutdowns due to the pandemic. The events are set in Swellview, which is engulfed by a gas blanket, forcing all its residents into quarantine. The first short witnesses Trent reporting on the news and then losing track of time, as well as, his mind. KLVY then gives Mary her own TV show, ‘Gabbin’ With Gaperman’, which is attended by the villain Frankini. Brainstorm arrives soon after and is later, joined by Chapa.

The second short follows Mary as she welcomes her next guest on ‘Gabbin’ With Gaperman’, Dr. Minyak. Mary asks Minyak about his new faster classes. Minyak explains it and goes on to claim how Captain Man cries after his defeats. An upset Ray, hearing the lies about him, tries to use his Punch-Through-Screen to hurt Minyak. However, Mika stops him, saying that he cannot do anything in a pre-recorded video. Finally, he gets his chance when Minyak joins the show live. Captain Man is then able to punch him through the screen.

The third short aired this week and is about Captain Man and his search for the culprit who releases an embarrassing clip online. Now, the season is all set to return with its fourth short, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Danger Force Episode 11 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 11 is slated to release on August 29, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT.

Danger Force Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Leaked Video Pt. 2’, which happens to be one of the minisodes from the series. Nick has released the official synopsis for the episode, which reads as follows: “Captain Man leaks extremely embarrassing videos of the rest of Danger Force after he thinks they released one of him, only to find out the betrayal came from one of Swellview’s most notorious villain.”

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 10 Recap:

Episode 10 is called ‘Leaked Video Pt. 1’, which follows Captain Man as he embarks on the hunt to figure out which member of Danger Force had leaked an embarrassing video of him online. And if no one is ready to confess, he claims that he will give the same punishment to everyone. The episode also features flashbacks from previous ‘Henry Danger’ episodes, including ‘The Danger Begins’, ‘Danger & Thunder’, ‘Ox Pox’, ‘Toon in For Danger’, ‘Whistlin’ Susie’, ‘Stuck in Two Holes’, ‘Henry’s Birthday’, and ‘The Danger Force Awakens’. We additionally have mentions of familiar characters like Drex.

