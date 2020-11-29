‘Danger Force’ aired its 11th episode this week and it is titled ‘The Thousand Prank Wars: Part II’. It happens to be a continuation of the events that had transpired in last week’s episode called ‘The Thousand Pranks War: Part I’. The prank war between Swellview and Rivalton rages on but Danger Force faces a major dilemma when their main prankster joins team Rivalton. More on that later. Now, the show is all set to release its 12th episode. And here is everything we know about it!

Danger Force Episode 12 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 12 releases on December 12, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT. The series was originally given a 13-episode order. It will end with its 13th episode on December 19, 2020.

Danger Force Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Down Goes Santa: Part 1’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Nickelodeon: “When Santa’s sleigh comes crashing down, an ancient spell is broken and the fate of Christmas hangs in the balance.”

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon, once it drops on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 11 Recap:

In episode 12, titled ‘The Thousand Prank Wars: Part II’, Shout-Out joins Team Rivalton, and hence, the pranks wars intensify. Shout-Out desires to prove her worth before Archduke Fernando and is forced to prank Bose with the peanut can trick. Ray instructs Schwoz to release the wrath of the Big Sudsy soap warhead on Rivalton. He wants to deplete Rivalton resources of grease supplies.

On the other hand, Miles builds a brick wall. He wants to have separate room sections for himself and Mika. Bose comes in and informs Mika about Ray’s plans. Mika is able to revert back to Miles’ spicy pudding attack. Captain Man decides to use AWOL to help him and Big Sudgy secretly enter Rivalton. However, his plan faces a complication when it is revealed that AWOL suffers from spicy pudding allergy.

In Rivalton, Shout-Out discovers that Archduke Fernando is cashing in on huge amounts of money by disclosing Captain Man’s plans. She says that she can save the grease supply. Captain Man and the entire Danger Force reach the site, which is a part of Shout-Out’s prank. She reveals that Fernando had pranked himself. Volt puts Rivalton’s grease supply on fire and threatens to destroy everything unless the prank war is ended. Archduke Fernando, though skeptical, signs the peace treaty.

Later, it is revealed that Schwoz had replaced the cashew butter with fast-locking glue since Ray keeps on attacking him. Ken Burns tells the story of the War of the Bros.

