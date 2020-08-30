‘Danger Force’ is in the midst of airing its collection of minisodes, a series of five-minute shorts that were created in response to the production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stories take place in Swellview, which is engulfed by a gas blanket, and as a result, all the residents have been compelled to go into quarantine. The 4th short aired this week and it follows Captain Man as he vows to catch the culprit who releases an embarrassing clip online. Now, the season is all set to return with its fifth short, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Danger Force Episode 12 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 12 is slated to release on September 5, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT.

Danger Force Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Prank Wars’, which happens to be one of the minisodes from the series. Nick has released the official synopsis for the episode, which reads as follows: “Danger Force pranks Captain Man, who will believe just about anything he sees on TV.”

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 11 Recap:

In ‘Leaked Video Pt. 1’, we had seen Mary Gaperman laughing her heart out as Trent Overunder reads the news about a certain, leaked secret footage of a light night video chat between Captain Man and Jeff Bilsky. In this clip, the duo is seen donning tiny shorts as they gorge on peanut butter and jelly with their fingers. The video additionally shows them playing Fortnite, swaying to a new Clik-Clok dance number, and Captain Man thinking of calling Drex to state that Jeff is the best villain in Swellview. Following this footage, Jeff makes an appearance in ‘Gabbin’ with Gaperman’ and then apologizes for his comments, which might have ended up hurting Drex. Captain Man vows to find the person who leaked that video and talks to Schwoz and Danger Force, enquiring if they have any knowledge about it.

Episode 11, called ‘Leaked Video Pt. 2’, takes up the story, right after the events of the 10th part. Captain Man suspects that Bose, Chapa, Mika, Miles, and Schwoz are behind leaking his video, and hence, he releases some of their clips on ‘Gabbin’ with Gaperman’ to make them pay. They, however, adamant that they did not leak any footage when Schwoz gives Danger Force the Punch-Through Screens. After Jeff contacts Captain Man, he was the culprit since he believes that he looks dope in the shorts. Captain Man thinks that they should call it even and Schwoz, Chapa, Miles, Mika, and Bose punch him through the Punch-Through Screens.

Read More: Best Nickelodeon TV Series on Netflix