‘Danger Force’ aired its 12th episode this week and it is titled ‘Down Goes Santa: Part I’. The episode happens to be the pre-finale and it follows the gang as they get ready to celebrate Christmas. They invite Santa Claus to the Man Cave but things go haywire when his evil sibling Krampus, escapes from his prison. More on that later. Now, the show is all set to release its 13th episode, which serves as the season finale. And here is everything we know about it!

Danger Force Episode 13 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 13 releases on December 18, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT. The 13th episode serves as the season finale.

Danger Force Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Down Goes Santa: Part II’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Nickelodeon: “To save Christmas, Danger Force is forced to square off with Krampus on his own turf.”

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 13 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon, once it drops on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 12 Recap:

In episode 12, titled ‘Down Goes Santa: Part I’, Chapa, obsessed with the festive spirit, tells the squad, two days before Christmas, that the Danger Force members haven’t done anything Christmas-related. They start getting into the groove when Ray appears. He narrates the true story of Christmas by reading a book he had bought at the Truth Store. Ray explains that Mother Nature and Father Time tied the knot and gave birth to Santa Claus and Krampus. Krampus was the naughty one and he entered the list of 1,000 mischievous beings and they ran away to settle in a desert outside of San Bernadino, California. Finally, he was defeated by Santa and locked in a clothing store, named Punk Function.

On Christmas Eve, Schwoz invites Santa Claus to the Man’s Nest. Schwoz tells Mika, Miles, and Chapa that Santa tunes up his sleigh, which is powered by a positron fuel injector. The rest of the gang heads off to get corn from the Corn Lady while Captain Man and Volt discover that the Man’s Nest has been studded with decorations. However, a major mishap causes Krampus to escape from his prison. He later reaches the Man’s Nest with an aim to destroy both Santa Claus and Christmas forever. Meanwhile, Santa, who suffers from amnesia has gone MIA. Hence, AWOL and Shout-Out go looking for Santa Claus. Krampus, on the other hand, touches Percy, Miriam, Trent, and Mary, along with several others from the crew, so that they are compelled to hate Christmas.

