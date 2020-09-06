‘Danger Force’ is one of the shows whose production schedule has been seriously hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the series had to continue its airing schedule by including a set of five, 5-minute shorts. The shorts are set in Swellview, which is engulfed by a gas envelope, forcing all the inhabitants of the town into quarantine.

Although Captain Man does manage to stop the gas leak from the Bhutt Factory, the cloud still looms over Swellview. With everyone cooped up inside their homes, KLVY gives Mary her own TV show — ‘Gabbin’ With Gaperman’. And all of the shorts revolve around this very show. Now, since the series of minisodes has also finished its run, let’s get to the details of the next episode.

Danger Force Episode 13 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 12 released on September 5, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT. The series was originally given a 13-episode order. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming had to be halted mid-season. In August 2020, it was announced that a 5-episode series of remotely produced minisodes would premiere on August 8, 2020.

Now, out of the originally commissioned 13 episodes, only seven have finished airing. And the production team has not yet confirmed when they will resume filming for the remaining six episodes. If shooting commences in the next couple of months, we can expect ‘Danger Force’ episode 13 to release sometime in early 2021.

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 13 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon, once it drops on the channel. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 12 Recap:

In episode 12, titled ‘Prank Wars’, Mary Gaperman is still hosting the remotely filmed show, ‘Gabbin’ with Gaperman’. And this time, she decides to make the episode more inclusive. She starts the broadcast by taking questions from viewers. Among the audience, there is an expert who states that Swellview is under the threat of a second wave of the poisonous gas cloud. According to his opinion, gluing a pickle under their nose would help the residents.

However, later, it is revealed that the whole report was a prank. On further investigation, Mary learns that Danger Force was the mastermind behind the pranks. Things get a bit complicated when Captain Man ends up believing the false news. Chapa, Miles, and Bose, seeing that Captain Man can believe anything, devise a plan to do a series of false news pieces — so as to deceive Captain Man. One of the pranks involves the members of Danger Force having blue mayonnaise smeared on their faces. But Danger Force is not behind this scheme. Later, it turns out that Schowz had pulled the prank on the team.

