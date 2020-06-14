‘Danger Force’, created by Christopher J. Nowak, is a kid-centric comedy series that dropped on Nickelodeon on March 28, 2020. Developed as a spinoff to the superhit Nick show, ‘Henry Danger’, it follows Captain Man and Schwoz after they recruit four new superheroes into their crew, namely, Chapa, Miles, Mika, and Bose. These fresh youngsters attend the Swellview Academy for the Gifted.

The show was originally commissioned for 13 episodes. However, after airing its fifth episode, ‘Danger Force’ was forced to halt production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, Nick decided to air a special episode, filmed virtually, with the cast scattered at their various homes. The episode titled “Quaran-kini’ premiered on May 9, 2020, and ever since, there is limited news on the next part. But you might definitely want to know when your favorite series will make its way back on tv. If yes, read on!

Danger Force Episode 7 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 7 is slated to release in August 2020, on Nickelodeon. An exact date has not been revealed yet but we will update this section as soon as we receive the concrete schedule. We expect the show to return to its regular Saturday slot at 8 pm ET.

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 6 Recap:

In the quarantine special sixth episode, Trent and Mary inform everyone on Zoom that a natural gas leak from the Bhutt Factory in the neighborhood has put everyone’s life at risk. The duo requests everyone in Swellview to stay inside their homes under the orders of Vice-Mayor Willard. The factory owner Harold Bhutt claims that the responsible person behind the spill is an unknown intruder. The Danger Force crew guides the way forward by themselves staying inside their homes in quarantine until the lockdown is lifted. But Chapa is helpless and unable to do much since her phone is stolen.

Ray is impatiently awaiting the return of Schwoz from Canada as the latter had promised to get him the Whaler’s Choice Luscious Hair Quarterly. Ray’s last-remaining bottle is getting over. On the third day, Bose understands that there are many things to learn from tv while Chapa attempts to teach everyone her Clik-Clok dance moves. Miles is working on an Envygram and Ray summons a meeting with Danger Force. Schwoz is finally able to contact the team and Ray uses his Punch-Through Screen to interview criminals in order to trace the culprit behind the gas leak.

Toddler holds a virtual session on how to make a quarantine mask out of a diaper and at that moment, Captain Man contacts him to enquire if he orchestrated the leak. Toddler claims that he is innocent. Danger Force then eventually tracks down the culprit to Frankini who confesses that he was indeed the perpetrator. He says that he did this to create a viral video where people would perform out of despair. Captain Man, learning the motive behind Frakini’s actions, joins his peers at Danger Force, Frankini, and Schwoz in a Clik-Clok dance performance. Frankini finally closes the gas leak at Bhutt Factory.

