Nickelodeon’s hit series ‘Danger Force’ has finally made a return this week with its seventh episode — after a hiatus of almost three months. But the wait was worth it as we witnessed some really explosive storylines. What happens is, the Danger Force crew does not succeed in their mission since Chapa is distracted while thinking of her new crush. In order to bring things back on track, the team must tackle Chapa’s obsession before it is too late. If you wish to know more about what happened in the episode, you can check out our recap section. Otherwise, here’s our brief rundown on the next episode.

Danger Force Episode 8 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 8 is slated to release on August 8, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT.

Danger Force Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Secrets Revealed!’ The gas cloud continues to hover over Swellview as Mary the news anchor launches her own talk show, ‘Gabbin With Gaperman’. Brainstorm is invited to be the first guest, but it is doubtful if he will be able to keep the identity of Danger Force a secret once he lands on television.

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 7 Recap:

In episode 7 called ‘Chapa’s Crush’, Captain Man and Danger Force are rendered helpless by a bag-wearing criminal who robs Nacho Bag. Volt’s arms are free and still, she is unable to zap the criminal. At the Man’s Nest, Captain Man confronts the Danger Force about their failed mission. Meanwhile, Shout-Out, AWOL, and Brainstorm discuss why Volt has been acting so strangely in the last couple of days. Schwoz finally sneaks in and retrieves a strand of hair from Chapa’s brush and deduces that she has a crush on someone.

Mika reveals that Chapa’s visits to Hip Hop Puree have become more frequent in the past three days and the receipts are from a cashier named Creston Chestwell. On the other hand, Ray wants to prove that he has friends. So, he searches for a person named Kunka who he claims is a friend. The next time when Mika goes to Hip Hop Puree, she meets Creston. Of course, Chapa is shocked at Mika’s sudden appearance. But things get complicated when even Miles and Bose become attracted by Creston’s good looks.

Mika stops Chapa from using her abilities and they both start to compete for Creston’s attention. Captain Man locates Kunka and discovers that he is the bag-wearing criminal Take-Out who has already started robbing Nacho Ball. Hearing the news, the Danger Force team leaves and tells Creston that they will return at 9:30. Danger Force is able to take down Take-Out this time. Later in the night, Trent informs everyone that Creston has moved to Neighborville. Henry Hart makes a sudden visit at Man’s Next and enquires when Schwoz got the time to build this lair.

