Following a hiatus of almost three months, Nickelodeon’s ‘Danger Force’ has returned in full force. However, after the seventh episode that landed on August 1, 2020, we are getting some power-packed minisodes. The ‘Danger Force’ mini-episodes are created as five-minute clips to combat production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five shorts revolve around a gas leak that has engulfed Swellview, forcing all its residents into quarantine.

The first among this collection of shorts dropped this Friday. And if you wish to know more about what happened in the episode, you can check out our recap section. Otherwise, you should know that there are still a couple of more minisodes spread throughout the coming weeks. So, here is our preview of the next short that will release in the upcoming week.

Danger Force Episode 9 Release Date

‘Danger Force’ Episode 9 is slated to release on August 15, 2020, on Nickelodeon, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT.

Danger Force Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Danger Force Troll Smackdown’, which happens to be one of the minisodes from the series. Nick has released the official synopsis for the episode, which reads as follows: “Dr. Minyak goes on Gabbin’ With Gaperman to promote a “Faster Class” that teaches the ins and outs to quickly defeat Captain Man, much to Danger Force’s dismay.”

Where to Watch Danger Force Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Danger Force’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to Nickelodeon at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into Nick’s official website. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can stream the already-released episodes — such as Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Direct TV. Episodes are additionally available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Danger Force Episode 8 Recap:

In episode 8 called ‘Secrets Revealed!’, the gas cloud continues to hover over Swellview as Mary the news anchor launches her own talk show, ‘Gabbin With Gaperman’. Brainstorm is invited to be the first guest, but it is doubtful if he will be able to keep the identity of Danger Force a secret once he lands on television.

This remotely produced minisode starts off right after the events of the ‘Quaran-kini’ special that aired in May 2020. What happens here is, the nearby Bhutt Factory’s natural gas leak has forced all the residents of Swellview inside their homes. And the fan-favorite villain, Frankini, returns to create havoc. In ‘Secrets Revealed!’, with Swellview still in quarantine, the local news station, KLVY, has run out of programming.

As a result, they ask reporter Mary Gaperman to host her own show: ‘Gabbin’ with Gaperman’ — so that audiences stay engaged. To attract more viewers and entertain the channel’s existing audience, Mary invites the Danger Force, Captain Man, and some of Swellview’s most notorious supervillains to attend her show. But what ensues is a series of unpredictable reunions, with the Danger Force crew trying hard to protect their identity.

