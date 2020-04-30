Netflix’s ‘Dangerous Lies’ follows the story of a woman who gets entangled in a web of secrets and lies when an unexpected fortune knocks at her door. She works as a caretaker for a man who becomes fond of her. After his death, it is revealed that he has left all of his property and assets to her. It looks like the promise of a clean slate, but soon, the problems begin to show too. Wrapping up the main parts of the story, the film leaves a window open for a follow-up. Does that mean we will get a sequel? Let’s find out.

Dangerous Lies 2 Release Date

‘Dangerous Lies’ premiered on Netflix on April 30, 2020. The film opened to below-average reviews from the critics. Despite this, there have been several cases where the audience showed a more favorable response to a movie that the critics didn’t like. When it comes to greenlighting the sequels of movies, it is the audience’s reaction that Netflix tends to favor.

Usually, the streaming service waits for a while to gauge the viewership numbers before making a decision. As of now, there has been no official announcement from Netflix about a sequel for the film. Even if that does happen, we will have to wait a while before it arrives on our screens, because film and TV show productions have been shut down due to the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus. If the sequel gets greenlit, we expect ‘Dangerous Lies 2’ to release on Netflix in 2023 or later.

Dangerous Lies 2 Plot: What can it be about?

One of the great things about ‘Dangerous Lies’ is that it leaves us with an open ending. The case is solved, and things go back to normal for Katie, as normal as they can be, but the mystery of the diamonds still hangs in the balance. The cops are looking for it, and so is she. In his last breaths, Adam had mentioned the garden, but Katie was too devastated to think about what it meant. She probably didn’t even hear it, which would make sense why she didn’t think about looking for the diamonds in the garden.

The second film could pick up with Katie discovering the diamonds. In the last shot of the film, we discover that Adam had not buried them too deep. As the water falls on the ground below the tree, the diamonds start shining. With such shiny things in her backyard, it shouldn’t take Katie much time to notice them. But what happens after that? Will she give it to the cops, or keep it for herself? Also, the film could rope in more history about the diamonds.

We understand that Mickey and Ethan had stolen them, but were they the only ones involved in the plan. Julia, too, knew about them, but who else did she tell? There are still several undetermined factors about it, any of which the film could expand in the next installment.

Dangerous Lies 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The film starts with many players, all of which fall, one by one. By the end, only Katie survives. If the sequel is made, we expect Camila Mendes to reprise the lead role. Because her character is pregnant by the end, we also expect a child actor with her. For most of ‘Dangerous Lies’, Detective Chesler remains an outside spectator, but one who grows to care about Katie’s welfare. If she gets into trouble, Chesler will most probably be there to help her out. For this, Sasha Alexander will have to return as well. As for the villains, we expect some new faces.

Read More: Best Murder Mystery Movies Ever Made