‘Love Island‘ is one of the most popular dating reality TV show all over the world. The franchise started in the U.K, but it now has several international versions as well. The basic premise of the series is getting a bunch of bachelors and bachelorettes together in a secluded island and cutting them off from the real world for around a month so that they can date, couple up, and play the game long enough to win the £50,000 prize money. While most people on the show are left dumped and heartbroken, some do really find love.

Dani and Jack: Love Island Journey

Dani Dyer, daughter of the ‘EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer, and Jack Fincham are arguably one of the most memorable couples of ‘Love Island.’ With the typical drama, romance, and troubles involved, the love story of these season 4 winners was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

The pair had caught each other’s eye on the very first day in the villa, but when Dani found out that Jack had cheated on all of his previous girlfriends, she decided that it would be better if they were just friends. Fortunately, the two couldn’t stay apart and came back together to give their relationship a try.

After a short while, the couple earned a romantic night alone in the Hideaway, following which Jack took the help of another islander to cook breakfast in bed for Dani. Their connection blossomed, and soon he asked her to be his girlfriend, making Jack and Dani the first official couple of the season.

Trouble arose when the couple had to be separated, and Jack had to go to Casa Amor for a few days, where his ex-girlfriend also made an appearance. But nothing could stop Jack and Dani’s relationship as the two proved their strong feelings for each other by staying loyal throughout their time on the show.

Things reached a new level, even literally, when Jack asked Dani to move in with him during a romantic hot air balloon ride. He also had the opportunity to be introduced to Dani’s family and gain their approval while they were on the show. The couple won the hearts of everybody from their relationship and were crowned the winners of season 4 with an astounding 79.6% of all the votes.

Are Dani and Jack Still Together?

No, they are not. Unfortunately, Dani and Jack broke up in early 2019. Jack was the one who announced the development of their relationship on his Instagram story with a statement that included: “Me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore…We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.”

The two had moved in together after their time on ‘Love Island’ and had even gone on to have a spin-off program called ‘Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island,’ but they couldn’t make their relationship last. When Jack appeared on ‘Celebs Go Dating,’ he admitted that one of the main reasons behind their breakup was that they had moved forward way too quickly.

On January 24, 2020, Jack became a father to a beautiful little girl named Blossom Fincham. On his Instagram, he stated that although he and the baby’s mother are not together, they have been friends for ages and will continue to be as they co-parent their daughter. The sales manager currently seems to be enjoying spending time with his family and taking care of his daughter.

Dani Dyer, on the other hand, has an on-off relationship with Sammy Kimmence. From her social media, it looks like they are spending their time together amid this coronavirus lockdown. Dani also seems to be focusing on her career as she is currently the presenter for MTV U.K’s ‘True Love Or True Lies’ and has a lip therapy range with Vaseline called Vaseline With Love.

