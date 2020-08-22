‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ puts the spotlight on affluent women in the state, and how they manage their personal and professional lives simultaneously. This particular franchise of the ‘Real Housewives’ series has enjoyed great success and is watched by fans all over the world. The viewers have invested in many couples throughout the series, and one such couple that stands out is Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey.

Danielle and Marty: RHONJ Journey

Danielle and Marty had been dating since April 2016 and met when Danielle had briefly left the show. In an episode in season 8, he proposed to her, and she happily agreed. It is amazing that this was the 20th time Danielle was engaged! Co-stars Teresa and Margaret were also present when he asked Danielle to be his wife, with dancers and a violinist playing in the background.

In season 9 of the franchise, Marty was also pushed into Jennifer Aydin’s pool by Margaret Josephs and husband Joe Benigno when he was defending his lady love. Fans also caught their wedding in the same season. The pair got married on Bimini Island in the Bahamas. She had asked fellow housewife Teresa Guidice to be the maid of honor, along with her daughters. Mellisa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were also bridesmaids, along with 12 other people.

Are Danielle and Marty Still Together?

No, the couple is no longer together. They decided to get divorced less than a year after they wed. Marty credited this to the filming of the show— “I attributed it to the pressures she was under during filming, as well as planning a wedding. The villain (Staub) that was on the show was 24-7, at home and everywhere else. I attribute it to the show. The show ruined our marriage.”

As for Danielle’s side of the story, The Daily Dish reported— “It’s funny how I saw certain things happening, but you just believe, especially with the perception around us, getting engaged would make it better … getting married would make it better. It doesn’t get better, ladies. If it’s falling apart, it’s broken. You can’t fix that.”

Where are Danielle and Marty Now?

Post the divorce, the couple is cohabiting the $2 million house in Englewood until it is sold. Danielle had also levied charges of domestic abuse against him, but they never stuck. For the reality TV star, a 21st engagement to Oliver Maier, the Duke of Provence, quickly followed the divorce, but it was short-lived.

Over time, Danielle and Marty have forged quite an amicable relationship. The real housewife has said that Marty and she are in a good place because of a lack of interference from other people in their friendship. The two are also a good support system for each other, and she stated that while they were robbed of their marriage, they get along very well now. Moreover, she emphasized that she is actively focusing on her business prospects, which are now the only relationship she wishes to invest in, such as her podcast ‘Absolutely Danielle.’ As for Marty, it is not entirely clear how he is spending his time post the divorce, and his Instagram profile is also private.

