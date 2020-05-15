Dante Taylor rose to fame in national media when he was linked to the death of Sarah Goode, a 21-year-old single mother, who was unaware of the brutal fate that awaited her when she went out with her friends that night. Her body turned up partially decomposed almost one week after she went missing in the nearby woods. Her car, which was retrieved from nearby the crime scene, had a handprint on it, which was not Goode’s. Though a few suspects were rounded up, it was found that Taylor’s prints matched the one that was found. He was thus arrested, only to be released later as the police made the arrest without probable cause. Later, when another woman came forward to report Taylor, he was officially arrested, and data was collected from him again.

In any case, he was found guilty of both the murder and rape of Sarah Goode and sentenced to prison without parole. Taylor’s family is from in Mastic. When the case hearings were going on, there wasn’t much that was reported or heard from them. It could have been because everyone was focused on the victim’s family at that point. However, things took a drastic turn once Taylor was convicted.

Dante Taylor’s Family: Who Are They?

Dante Taylor killed himself in Wende Correctional facility, where he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life. Though many details were not made initially, it was reported later that he had killed himself. And, while people interpreted it in many ways, especially since he had just been convicted the year before, more shocking news was just yet to come.

In February 2020, his family filed a lawsuit which stated that he had been brutally beaten up just hours before he committed suicide. Leading the lawsuit, and addressing the media was his mother, Darlene McDay. She said: “ These officers, they’re public servants. They don’t have the right to inflict punishment on people. They don’t have the right to decide that somebody should be punished or abused or brutalized.”

And there were many instances stated within the 45 pages long lawsuit that said that a few correctional officers and sergeants tied Taylor up, beat him, and flung him down a flight of stairs. In addition to this, it was also alleged that his mental health history was not taken seriously though it was given. His mother said that he had complained to her about this several times, also saying that he was often denied basic access to food and shower.

Dante Taylor’s Family: Where Are They Now?

Both Taylor’s mother and grandmother, Temple McDay, filed the lawsuit. Darlene McDay mother stated within the lawsuit that she had also filed a request for an investigation into the matter that never saw the light. It has also been alleged that Taylor was married to someone. But, he got divorced in 2017 after his wife pursued a relationship with another man. However, none of these details were made clear. The heartbroken family is now waiting for the lawsuit to hear a favorable outcome. (Feature Image Credit: News 12 Long Island)

