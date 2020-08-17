‘Darcey & Stacey’ is a reality series that follows the ups and downs in the personal lives of one of the most controversial yet entertaining sets of twins in the world of entertainment – Darcey and Stacey Silva. Upon landing on TLC on August 16, 2020, the spin-off series has garnered the attention of fans who have come to relish the exciting relationship drama that they have witnessed on all the four seasons of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ In case you are looking for the details of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 2? We have got you covered.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 2 Release Date

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 2 will release on August 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC Network.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Arrivals and Departures.’ In the episode, we can expect Stacey to reunite with her Albanian fiance, Florian. After almost five years of togetherness, Stacey and Florian are ready to begin the next chapter of their lives. With Florian’s K-1 visa being approved, the episode might focus on his arrival in America, and the drama that will transpire when he meets Stacey’s family and twin sister, Darcey.

After seeing the pictures of Florian and a mystery woman, Mike might go ahead and interrogate Florian to test whether he is the right man for his daughter, Stacey. Meanwhile, Stacey might come clean to Darcey about her secret meet-up with Darcey’s former partner, Tom Brooks. Darcey, on the other hand, might introduce her handsome Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, to her family. It will be interesting to see how the sisters react to each other’s love interests.

Where to Watch Darcey & Stacey Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 2 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and on the TLC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Darcey & Stacey’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 1 Recap

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 1 is titled ‘Everything is About to Change.’

The episode begins with Darcey and Stacey opening up about the similarities in their lives. The sisters reveal that they got married and divorced around the same time. They also share some of their childhood memories like how they were unpopular in school, used to wear glasses, and stayed clear of flashy parties. Darcey also talks about her toxic relationship with Tom. Later, Stacey heads out to a restaurant to meet Tom behind Darcey’s back. Tom apologizes for fat-shaming Darcey and treating her poorly, and Stacey asks Tom to stay away from her sister.

Back at home, Darcey shows her father, Mike, some photos featuring Stacey’s fiance Florian and a mystery woman, which makes her skeptical of his commitment towards Stacey. At dinner, Darcey and Stacey sing a song in the presence of their divorced parents and daughters. The next morning, Stacey talks to Florian on Facetime. She then asks Darcey to help her pack some nice clothes for her stay with Florian, who is about to meet her in New York City, where they will spend some time together. Darcey believes Florian, who is coming over on a K-1 visa is just using her sister for a visa.

Read More: Where Are Darcey Silva’s Exes Jesse and Tom Now?