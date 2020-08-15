Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ might distinctly remember Darcey Silva for she has been a regular cast member on not just one but all four seasons. In seasons 1 and 2, Darcey appeared with her former fiance, Amsterdam native Jesse Meester. Following their nasty breakup, Darcey entered into a long-distance relationship with her British beau, Tom Brooks, with whom she starred in the third and fourth season. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t work out either and they decided to call it quits in early 2020. Now, it appears that Darcey already has a new man in her life. Here’s everything you need to know about Darcey’s prince charming!

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s Relationship Journey

Well, it’s pretty clear by now that Darcey has a soft spot for younger foreign men. After breaking up with her former fiance Tom over his alleged infidelity, it didn’t take long for Darcey to move on, this time with a 32-year-old formal fitness trainer from Bulgaria – Georgi Rusev. The reality star and the Bulgarian hunk met online and a few conversations later, the two fell head over heels for each other. Georgi is a model and a professional masseuse who offers all kinds of at-home spa services. He also has quite a few clients from the popular and influential circuit, like Vanessa Williams. Here’s a picture of Darcey’s Mr. Right!

Georgi has his work set up just outside of Washington D.C., in Arlington, Virginia which means Darcey won’t have to leave the country to meet her beau. The geographical proximity has worked in favor of the couple as the two have been spending a lot of time together in the past few months.

Both Darcey and Georgi have kept their social media handles in private mode but it looks like the couple is pretty serious about their relationship. The duo was also present at the “Welcome to Miami” Super Bowl Kickoff Party, where they were cozying up to each other. A fan page shared a video that Darcey posted on her stories, wherein the lovers share a kiss for the cameras!

She has always been loud and proud when it comes to flaunting her love life on the internet. This time too, Darcey posted several pictures of her and Georgi and she laced the captions with terms of endearment like “babe,” “sexy bae” and “real deal,” among others. Georgi has also reciprocated to all the love by leaving swoon-worthy comments on Darcey’s posts. On a car selfie that Darcey shared on her account, Georgi dropped a flirty comment, referring to her as “beautiful” and “honey.” To which Darcey replied, “You make me feel beautiful and like a goddess.”

Now that Darcey and Tom’s television saga has concluded, she is more comfortable in flaunting her handsome boyfriend in front of the world. In fact, Georgi displayed solidarity for her girlfriend when the Tom fat-shamed the reality star during an episode on the fourth season of the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ prequel series. Georgi and Darcey’s love story is going to be one of the highlights on the latest spin-off titled ‘Darcey & Stacey.’

Although the show predominantly revolves around the lives of Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, we can expect Darcey to question Georgi’s motives by asking him to open up about his past relationships. She might even go as far as to straight-up ask Georgi whether he has a baby. So are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev endgame? Guess we will have to wait and watch!

