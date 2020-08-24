Love is not a fairytale! And this week’s episode of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ proves just that. While Stacey excitedly awaits the arrival of Florian, the latter appears less than enthusiastic to finally join his partner in the US. Meanwhile, Darcey is getting competitive — she is already onto another guy after her recent split with Tom. It seems that love for the Silva sisters is more of a twisted game. Well, we will cover the details of episode 2 in our brief recap. Now, are you are looking for the details of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 3? Well, we have got you covered!

Darcey & Stacey Episode 3 Release Date

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 3 will release on August 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC Network.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 3 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, we will get a taste of Florian’s temper as he loses his calm. Why? Well, he is not at all happy with Stacey’s driving and goes on a full-fledged yelling mode. On the other hand, Darcey tries to recover from the events of the night before. Mike gets into an altercation with Florian regarding the photos. Meanwhile, Reina and Debbie make an attempt to get to know Florian better.

Where to Watch Darcey & Stacey Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 3 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and on the TLC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Darcey & Stacey’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 2 Recap

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 2 is titled ‘Arrivals and Departures.’ A nervous Stacey is seen awaiting the arrival of her beau Florian. She says: “Everyone dreams of a fairytale ending. I’m about to see the love of my life for the first time in America.” Florian is an Albanian native and after he finally reaches the airport, the couple hugs and kisses each other. The fitness model is all excited to start a new life in the US. At the house, Darcey, Mike, Aniko, and Aspen make some clips for their TikTok account. Darcey and Stacey’s childhood friends Debbie and Reina reach town and Darcey expresses her skepticism about Florian’s fidelity. She also admits that she is falling for a new man.

Stacey takes Florian on a tour of New York City. They are planning to spend their first two nights by themselves. Stacey then informs Florian that she plans on texting Darcey to meet her in Manhattan so that she can confess about seeing Tom. In Connecticut, Darcey FaceTimes her new guy Georgi. Georgi and Darcey had met on social media and he works as a masseuse in the D.C. area. The two had met in Miami during the Super Bowl. The next day, Stacey gifts Florian a new phone. She tells him that she will need access to his phone via her fingerprints.

Stacey and Florian meet up with Darcey at a rooftop bar. They raise a toast to trusting each other. Stacey finally reveals that she had met up with Tom, which leaves Darcey annoyed.

