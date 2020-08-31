The biggest question that fans had in mind for ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 3 was whether Darcey decides to finally date Georgi. She is skeptical if she can make another relationship work. Meanwhile, Florian is confronted about his past, and Stacey is forced to take sides — her sister vs her lover. Darcey also learns about Stacey’s meeting with Tom and is furious. Well, we will cover the details of episode 3 in our brief recap. Now, are you are looking for the details of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 4? Well, we have got you covered!

Darcey & Stacey Episode 4 Release Date

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 4 will release on September 6, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC Network.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 4 Spoilers

The next episode is called ‘Unfinished Business’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Darcey takes two big leaps of faith — first with Georgi and then with a major decision that could shake up the twins’ lives; Florian must prove himself to Stacey after losing his cool again.”

Where to Watch Darcey & Stacey Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 4 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and on the TLC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Darcey & Stacey’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 3 Recap

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 3 is titled ‘Meltdown in Middletown’. Darcey is upset since Stacey met with Tom. She is heartbroken and her dad notices that she is hurt. She tells her father that she just wants a good life — an honest partner and good schools for her daughters, including a home of her own. Back at the hotel, Stacey tells Florian that her move backfired. She had only wanted the best for her sister and hopes that Darcey will forgive her. When driving back home, the windshield of Darcey’s car breaks, and Florian ends up calling her dumb. He eventually admits that he has temper issues. Stacey explains that she wants her family to believe they are a good couple. So she does not wish to carry home this negative energy.

Darcey accompanies her daughters to a dance class and this is when she gets a text from Georgi. But she believes that she needs to go to therapy first and work on herself before jumping onto another relationship. She is happy that Stacey will be with her during the appointment. During dinner, Stacey introduces Florian to everyone. Aspen and Aniko like him, and Florian says that he has three sisters in Albania. Even Stacey’s dad is impressed with his family values. But Darcey is not happy. The sisters have a private talk and Stacey tells that she cannot leave Florian alone and go with Darcey to therapy. Darcey is disappointed.

Mike, Stacey, and Darcey’s father pick up Florian. Darcey’s dad is a bit concerned as he has seen Florian’s photos with other women. Mike takes Florian aside and asks him the details. But Florian convinces him that he is not up to anything and will forever be with Stacey. Darcey finally visits the therapist and confides in him about her past relationship issues. The therapist asks her to focus on herself as of now. Stacey and Florian go for with Debbie and Reina, Stacey’s friends. Stacey’s friends are also worried about the photos. Florian says that he does not like everyone asking him so many questions and the conversation starts to get heated. Florian eventually gets up and leaves.

Read More: Where Are Darcey Silva’s Exes Jesse and Tom Now?