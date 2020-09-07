In this week’s episode of ‘Darcey & Stacey’, Darcey is seen taking two big leaps of faith. She finally reaches a conclusion about her relationship with Georgi and then makes a decision that could change her relationship with her twin forever. Florian needs to prove that he can control his temper. Well, we will cover the details of episode 4 in our brief recap. Now, are you are looking for the details of ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 5? Well, we have got you covered!

Darcey & Stacey Episode 5 Release Date

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 5 will release on September 13, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on TLC Network.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 5 Spoilers

The next episode is called ‘Clashes and Curve Balls’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Darcey and Georgi’s romantic NYC date; Darcey and Stacey plan their trip to LA, but Mike reveals something that may derail their plans.”

Where to Watch Darcey & Stacey Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 5 by tuning to TLC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TLC’s official website and on the TLC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘Darcey & Stacey’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Darcey & Stacey Episode 4 Recap

‘Darcey & Stacey’ episode 4 is titled ‘Unfinished Business’. After Florian walks out on her and her friends, Stacey heads outside. Reina seeks his forgiveness and Stacey requests her friends to forget the matter. After all, Florian has been dealing with the incident regarding his social media photos since he got here. Darcey is cleaning out her car, and emptying all the junk and dirt that have gathered over the years. She states that she needs to start afresh. Her therapy sessions have been helpful and she reschedules her date with Georgi.

Darcey and Stacey meet up at the nail bar to get pedicures. Stacey enquires about the therapist and Darcey says that everything went well. The latter goes on to explain that she is feeling motivated and wants to move on. Darcey decides that she should move back to LA, and Stacey agrees. She states that she will bring Florian along with her. Florian goes grocery shopping and buys a bunch of rose bouquets to make amends with Stacey.

Meanwhile, Darcey takes out some time to go ice-skating with her daughters. She reveals that she is going to LA in a few days. The girls are super happy on hearing the news. Darcey later gets ready for her date with Georgi. She gets in her car and heads to the venue. At Stacey’s room, Florian plans the surprise well, with red rose petals, candles, chocolate, strawberries, and cream. He apologizes and Stacey says that she loves him and believes him. Georgi takes Darcey to a restaurant and gifts her pure rose oil. Darcey loves the effort and time that Georgi had put into their date. She admits that this is the best date ever!

Read More: Where Are Darcey Silva’s Exes Jesse and Tom Now?